Biden Admin Revealed to Have Pushed Massive Vaccine Propaganda Campaign Through Its “COVID-19 Community Corps”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Conservative activist group Judicial Watch announced this week that a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Biden Administration has revealed documents that show they had developed a so-called “propaganda campaign” designed around encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Judicial Watch’s FOIA request resulted in the release of 249 pages from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding a program called the “COVID-19 Community Corps,” defined by the HHS as a “public education campaign.”

Originally run from April 19 to May 31, 2021, the COVID-19 Community Corps involved a wide swath of entities, including “entertainment talent and management agencies,” “media companies and show producers,” “major culture event producers,” and “major businesses and associations.”

Details, according to Judicial Watch, include working with noted personalities such as NFL quarterback Tom Brady, partnerships with businesses – including NFL, NASCAR, MLB, CMA – and working with popular television hosts, doctors, and social media platforms, to the point of asking for vaccination-related algorithms to be put in place “to hit the audience.”

Specific examples of HHS’ ideas to help spread the word about the jab was to “request major TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram influences to create videos of themselves being vaccinated,” working with “YouTube on an original special about vaccinations targeted to young people,” and ask “major live TV entertainment shows feature hosts being vaccinated on air.”

Another suggestion on the list was specifically to “start a special campaign of funny and/or musical videos about being vaccinated to encourage others to create content and post” which seems incredibly aligned to the creepy Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, And Megan ‘The Stallion’ release of a music track titled “It Was a Masked Christmas”.

The campaign, claims Judicial Watch, added up to manipulation of the public in order to essentially coerce them into becoming inoculated against COVID-19.