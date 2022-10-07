Former WWE Wrestler, Sara Lee, Suddenly Dies at 30; No Cause of Death Released

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Sara Lee,30, who resided in San Antonio, Texas, was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake, with the two having three children together. Image credit: From Sara Lee/Instagram.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Former World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler and winner of the company’s 2015 “Tough Enough” reality TV series, Sara Lee, has suddenly passed away on October 6 at the age of 30, according to a statement released by her mother, Teri Lee, on social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee said. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

In 2015, Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough, earning a one-year $250,000 contract with WWE; she would work for the company until September 2016, at which time she was released from her contract.

Lee, who resided in San Antonio, Texas, was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake, with the two having three children together.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Lee originally hailed from Hope, Michigan, where she graduated from Meridian high school in Sanford in 2010; while in school, she competed on the track team and was a competitive powerlifter.

Wrester Chelsea Green expressed her sympathies on Twitter at the news of Lee’s passing, saying that she will always remember the late wrestler’s vibrant personality.

“No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly,” Green tweeted. “The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree.”

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

The most tragic aspect of Lee’s passing was her young age, with her family declining to publicly release the cause of death; however, some were quick to point out the rising instances of a somewhat new phenomenon that medical professionals have referred to as “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” (SADS).

Amid a recent surge of unexplained deaths among individuals under the age of 40 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors are urging people to get heart checkups to make sure they aren’t at risk for SADS, essentially a blanket term pertaining to any young person of any lifestyle who passes away unexpectedly without an obvious cause of death.

The SADS Foundation notes that cases of SADS occur among approximately 4,000 people every year.