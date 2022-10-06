Biden Blames “MAGA Republicans” After Federal Court Declares DACA Illegal; Says He’s “Committed To Defending Dreamers”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden highly criticized the appeals court’s decision, claiming that he was “disappointed” and blamed “MAGA Republicans” – followers of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement – for the end of DACA and the protections it affords children who are in the United States illegally. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After the 5th U.S. Circuit Court’s three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) – whose members are referred to as “Dreamers” – was set into place illegally by the administration of former President Barack Obama, striking down the program, decreed that it could no longer accept any new applicants as of October 31.

“I am disappointed in today’s Fifth Circuit decision holding that DACA is unlawful. The court’s stay provides a temporary reprieve for DACA recipients, but one thing remains clear: the lives of Dreamers remain in limbo,” Biden said. “Today’s decision is the result of continued efforts by Republican state officials to strip DACA recipients of the protections and work authorization that many have now held for over a decade.”

“My Administration is committed to defending Dreamers against attacks from Republican officials in Texas and other states,” Biden continued. “This challenge to DACA is just another example of the extreme agenda being pushed by MAGA Republican officials.”

DACA, originally announced as an executive branch memorandum by President Obama on June 15, 2012, allows some illegal immigrants who entered the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S.

As per a December 2020 estimate, there were approximately 636,390 DACA recipients in the country at that time. But while those individuals will still be afforded the protections that DACA provided despite the ruling this week – with the court saying that the Obama Admin lacked the authority to implement the program – as of October 31, no new applicants will be allowed, effectively shuttering it.