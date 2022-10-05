Op-Ed: Is Czar Gavin Newsom Vying for a Seat at the Right Hand of Wanna-Be Dictator Klaus Schwab?

California Governor Gavin Newsome launched a new abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, that will serve as a one-stop shop for those seeking to end their pregnancies, whether they are residents of the state or not, and even if they are illegal aliens, per a report in Breitbart. File photo: Sheila Fitzgerald, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – California Governor Newsome is either trying to impress “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it” Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum cabal (aka, Great Reset, New World Order, Fourth Industrial Revolution) or Satan (aka, Devil, Lucifer, Beelzebub), head leader of the Hell regime, or maybe both.

Czar Newsom recently signed SB-107 into law setting up California as a sanctuary state for minors seeking medical and psychological assistance to transition from one sex to another sex. The state can take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” over the minor “because the child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

Proponent of a CA police state, Commando Newsome signed AB-2098 into a law in order to censor and penalize physicians for mis- or disinformation about COVID-19, according to The Blaze.

“This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or “COVID-19,” as unprofessional conduct… The Federation of State Medical Boards has released a statement warning that physicians who engage in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation risk losing their medical license, and that physicians have a duty to provide their patients with accurate, science-based information.”

Another shut-up or lose your medical license law – Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Justin Trudeau and the other elitists of evil will be so proud of Newsom’s monarchy manifesto.

“Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals,” the CA law purports.

So, the mainstream media mafia, in the front pocket of the Deep State (aka, New World Order), gets top billing in the crusade against free speech. The censorship cultists at the New York Times and The Washington Post are celebrating while goose-stepping around the newsroom.

A recent opinion piece in The Washington Times purported, “Gavin Newsom hits new low with Bible-themed abortion billboards. Buckle up: Using Scripture to prop up evil is certain to ramp up in today’s culture.”

“Need an abortion?” billboards ask. “California is ready to help.” The blasphemous billboards contain a verse from Mark 12:31 that reads, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.” Hmmm. How often does Newsome read the Bible?

Nutty Newsom is just so darn proud that he had to tweet about it.

NEW: Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live.

To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

I’m glad Mary didn’t abort Jesus. And by the way, isn’t an unborn baby in the uterus our neighbor as well? Not according to pro-death Newsome. Once again, good is called evil and evil is called good – the upside-down rhetoric of radical Lefty liberals.

But there’s more disgusting Newsom news…

Czar Newsom launched a new abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, that will serve as a one-stop shop for those seeking to end their pregnancies, whether they are residents of the state or not, and even if they are illegal aliens, per a report in Breitbart.

In a video tweet message, Newsom boasts that California will help “those seeking reproductive care, whether you live here or not.”

California just launched a NEW resource for those seeking reproductive care – whether or not you live here.



➡️ https://t.co/kMgRIDUgGv



Find information on accessing abortion & reproductive health.



Abortion remains legal and protected in CA. We have your back. pic.twitter.com/tZ0kquQcoK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 13, 2022

It’s apparent that Newsom is turning California into a state governed by totalitarianism. Argh! He has inspirations for the 2024 presidential election.

And by the way, Newsom is a card-carrying member of the WEF and a fiendish fan of Klaus Schwab, a powerful megalomaniac. That means he is a climate crisis hoaxer and BFFs with Al Gore, John Kerry, and King Charles.

“Then there is the way that was taught two thousand years ago – of overcoming evil with good, which is my way, the way Jesus taught. Never lose faith: God’s way is bound to prevail in the end.” –Peace Pilgrim