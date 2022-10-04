Op-Ed: Transhumanism – What Is It And Who Are The Players?

“Transhumanism is a way of thinking about the future that is based on the premise that the human species in its current form does not represent the end of our development but rather a comparatively early phase.” File photo: MattL Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.” — Yuval Noah Harari

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Harari, the self-proclaimed and self-appointed transhumanist, is called “The Prophet” by Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and the other technocratic elites (aka, megalomaniacs and psychopaths) at the top of the transhumanism-seeking pinnacle.

What is transhumanism?

“Transhumanism is a way of thinking about the future that is based on the premise that the human species in its current form does not represent the end of our development but rather a comparatively early phase.”

In 2009, the World Transhumanist Association’s website posted the Transhumanist Declaration. It summarized the goals of transhumanism in saying, “Humanity stands to be profoundly affected by science and technology in the future. We envision the possibility of broadening human potential by overcoming aging, cognitive shortcomings, involuntary suffering, and our confinement to planet Earth.”

In the words of Klaus Schwab in “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” a 2017 book, “The ability to edit biology can be applied to practically any cell type, enabling the creation of genetically modified plants or animals, as well as modifying the cells of adult organisms including humans.”

Schwab states that technology is becoming part of our anatomy, both above and below our skin. Watch the video clip.

Human Life International (HLI) delves into the anti-family, anti-life and anti-God movement. “Although transhumanist thinking has been around for more than half a century now, it would not have advanced anywhere nearly as quickly had it not been preceded by the several “trans” movements that have paved its way.

The HLI website examines the transsexualism, transgenderism, and postgenderism movements. “They intend to eventually discard their humanity entirely by melding with machines.”

Do the wealthy and powerful technocratic elites want to replace God?

“In attempt to give themselves godlike abilities, the technocratic elites are moving towards a transhumanist future powered by their own ‘intelligent design,’ in an attempt to rewrite human rights as we know them…In the era of transhumanism; however, our technocratic elites are looking to replace God, the Creator, with their own intelligent design…Putting technocrats in the place of God could give them the unaccountable, ‘divine’ authority, to re-define human rights as they see fit from their position…If and when humans become fully integrated with machines on a large scale, where will the technology end and the human begin?” surmises a 2022 article in TOTT News.

My reflective question: Is the underbelly of the Great Reset (aka, New World Order) an agenda to depopulate the earth; use AI to merge humans with machines; invent an avenue for eternal life; and rise to the effigy of becoming human gods? Sounds like a sci-fi movie. Sounds like a cabal of psychopaths. Sounds like a satanic cult.

Is obtaining a global totalitarianism empire the pathway that leads to transhumanism for the wealthy and powerful autocrats? That’s my next question.