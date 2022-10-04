Op-Ed: Will Hillary Hypocrite Clinton Run for 2024 Democrat Presidential Candidate?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Here’s why I will bet half the farm that Frau Clinton will step back into the 2024 race. In a recent interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell Hillary stated she would not run for president ever again. Hmmm. Her lying lips reveal that she will throw her black hat into the D.C. swamp once more – perhaps.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be told to take a hike if they dare apply for the job – that’s the Clinton way.

However, will the mafia man behind the curtain dump Joe Beelzebub Biden in favor of Hillary from Hades? Argh. Barack Obama knows all too well that Hillary is not a prized puppet. And she comes with baggage – Bill Clinton.

Moreover, Hillary adores being in the limelight. But, would she would sell her soul to Satan for another opportunity to beat Trump? Oops, too late.

But, will the Deep State guarantee another stolen election in 2024 – if the cabal can pull it off again? That’s the question. Losing again to President Donald Trump, or to Ron DeSantis, or any Republican may send Hillary off to Neverland – never to return.

Well, that would be a win-win for the world of sane and sound women, especially the females who’ve read the 2016 book, “Clintons’ War on Women” by Roger Stone, a D.C. insider. In Chapter 13, Stone refers to Hillary as the Black Widow and in Chapter 17, she is the Cover-up Queen. My warning: What’s in the book is so sickening it will sour your stomach.

But, will commando Hillary run again?

A recent article in Townhall concurs with my opinion, “Hillary Clinton said she’s not going to run for president again and seemed quite definitive about that decision. Yet, some old relics of the original Clinton orbit are dropping hints that the former first lady and two-time presidential loser could mount another run in 2024. If Joe Biden remains underwater in approvals, there will be talk about dumping him in the next presidential election.”

“Dick Morris, a onetime top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, says there’s a “good chance” of a 2024 rematch between Hillary Clinton and ex-President Donald Trump,” according to a January 16, 2022, news piece in The New York Post. And Morris echoed the same statement in another interview with the NY Post on October 25.

“But give me a break. If Biden didn’t run, Hillary would be there in a heartbeat. Don’t kid yourself,” asserted Clay Travis, founder of OutKick, on Fox & Friends.

Furthermore, along with daughter Chelsea, Hillary is stirring up media coverage for her new show “Gutsy,” named after her 2019 book titled “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” Based upon the negative reviews, the Clinton gals need to close shop and go home.

But, Hillary’s recent tasteless remark that compared Trump to Hitler and MAGA supporters to Nazis takes the proverbial cake. If she doesn’t attempt another run, she has vowed to help elect the next Lefty liberal. Get ready for more rude rhetoric from hostile Hillary.