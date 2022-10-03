Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin On Sale Now at Kravis Center; Performances Begin Wednesday, December 14 for 10 Days

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announce that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney’s Aladdin are on sale to the public now. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in West Palm Beach at the Kravis Center on Wednesday, December 14 for a limited engagement of 10 days through Friday, December 23.

In West Palm Beach, Aladdin will play Wednesday, December 14 through Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Monday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 21 at 8 pm, and Thursday, December 22 through Friday, December 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office and online at kravis.org. To charge tickets, call the Kravis Center Box Office at (561) 832-7469 during regular box office hours Monday through Friday from Noon to 5 p.m. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (561) 651-4438.

Ticket buyers are reminded that The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Kravis Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Kravis Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. The North American tour is one of six replica productions currently playing around the world, including on Broadway, in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany. Worldwide, Aladdin has welcomed more than 14 million people.

About Aladdin

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

A previous North American tour of Casey Nicholaw’s Broadway production played 1,201 performances in 41 cities date to date, drawing more than 2.7 million people.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

Celebrating 30 Years of Artistic Excellence and Commitment to the Community, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.