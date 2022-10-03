Op-Ed: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton – Whiners R US

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Chelsea and her mother Hillary Clinton at the 50th TCS NYC marathon in Central Park near finish line. New York, NY – November 7, 2021. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Huh? The Clinton woke women declared they are “the reason that Fox News was created,” in a recent article for Variety. The narcissist daughter hasn’t fallen far from the narcissist mother. Moreover, the magazine article gave them another soapbox to complain about conservatives – something they love to do. Another opportunity to play the victim while virtue-signaling. Blah, blah, blah.

On their own, the Clinton gals proclaim they are saving society from the falsehoods of the right-winged media. Are the powerful ladies faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive? Where do they hide the red capes? How dare a mainstream media source disagree with the legendary Clintons?

And the Clinton complainers gave lying lip service to the climate crisis hoax and the COVID censorship propaganda against alternative science. An excerpt from the interview:

“Climate change illuminated where Fox News was willing to go and its destructive impact,” Chelsea said. “It’s not singularly about Fox News; it’s also about conservative and right-wing enterprises that sprung up during the 1990s and early 2000s. I’m 42, and when I was in junior high, two-thirds of Americans knew human activity is partly responsible for climate change. The right proved to themselves, ‘We can hit people with relentless misinformation and every night pipe into their homes to disbelieve scientists — what else could be possible?’ Today, with COVID, it’s the same playbook.”

Try not to snicker, but hypocrite Hillary actually stated, “There’s an element to this which is quite frustrating, because they get away with it.” Okay, go ahead and roll your eyes.

The interviewer needs to tell the ladies of the lie about the 2016 book by Jerome Coris called “Partners in Crime: The Clintons’ Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit.”

Excerpt:

Corsi provides readers the names and addresses of state attorney generals throughout the country, explaining that any one state in the Union can get a temporary restraining order from a state judge to place the Clinton Foundation in receivership and launch law enforcement examinations of Clinton Family philanthropic fraud accomplished on a global scale.

Or discuss the 2015 book, “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” by Peter Schweizer.

And Chelsea got her digs in again by saying, “The fact that you frequently see the ‘cabal’ of George Soros, my mom and President Obama, who seem to be their three favorite villains, and there isn’t a continued outcry about antisemitism, is really problematic to me.”

Hold on. Hillary and Obama are not Jewish. So, if a Democrat journalist criticizes Soros does that make her/him an anti-Semite? It appears Chelsea has learned the racism game from her forked-tongue parent.

“Soros, a multi-billionaire, has economically destroyed 15 countries, but his goal is America and we’re on our way! If America goes down, where do we run for freedom? Soros’ goals: open borders, globalization, drug legalization, mass immigration, atheism, abortion/infanticide, sex education/feminism, gun control, gay marriage and undermining traditional Western values with electing radicals,” according to a 2020 opinion article in The News Tribune.

Chelsea is defending Soros and Obama. Autocrats stick together until they push each off from the top of the power pyramid.

So, it appears the ladies of luxury are hopping mad because Fox News won’t bow down to the fantasy life they’ve manufactured for the public. And with CNN tilting more towards the middle, I’ll bet hokey-wokey Hillary’s blood is boiling – kind of like global warming.

By the way, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are being honored for Variety‘s 2022 Power of Women and their new show called “Gutsy,” a spinoff of “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which the mother and daughter co-authored in 2019. Not being able to stay out of the limelight for long, Hillary is doing the popularity circuit to promote the sham show.

I won’t be reading their book or watching their show. Whiny woke women strain my brain.