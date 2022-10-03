Op-Ed: Beware Fiend Fauci – YOU are Exposed in RFK’s New Documentary

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

What makes the story of Anthony Fauci more devastating is that other individuals helped him carry out his abominations. Photo: C-SPAN.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a warrior for truth and justice, and his courageous crew are not seeking accolades nor applause as they expose “The Real Anthony Fauci” in a documentary to be released on October 18, 2022.

My central nervous system has not been the same since reading the book “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” What Fauci and the other named villains did was so horrific, I could only digest the well-documented facts in small bites.

According to journalist Celia Farber, as quoted in “The Real Anthony Fauci:”

“I found the mass grave at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it, which you could actually lift up. Under it one could see dozens of plain wooden coffins, haphazardly stacked. There may have been 100 of them. I learned there was more than one child’s body in each.”

“Around the pit was a semi-circle of several large tombstones on which upward of one thousand children’s names had been engraved. I wrote down every name. I’m still wondering who the rest of those kids were. As far as I know, nobody has ever asked Dr. Fauci that haunting question.”

Watch a clip of the documentary “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

The film is based on RFK’s book that sold one million copies without advertising or reviews in mainstream media outlets. Radical Lefty liberals and the Deep State cabal did everything to try to keep the atrocities committed against citizens under wraps, but they failed. And by the way, RFK is a lifelong Democrat.

Campaign Story Excerpts:

At the start of 2020, the institutions we trusted to protect our rights pivoted in a lockstep assault against free speech and personal freedoms. Mass public health experiments were forced upon shell-shocked citizens with a novel, shoddily tested and improperly licensed technology so risky that manufacturers refused to produce it unless every government on Earth shielded them from liability. What followed were mandated vaccinations of our children, lockdowns that destroyed businesses, families, and lives, and unprecedented intrusions into privacy that disrupted our most treasured social and family relationships.

What makes the sadistic story of Fauci much more devastating is that other individuals helped him carry out his abominations.

I would not want to be Anthony Fauci on God’s Judgement Day.