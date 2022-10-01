Op-Ed: Climate Change Hoaxers Point to Hurricane Ian as Proof of Impending Annihilation of Planet and People

Flooding waters from Hurricane Ian in an Orlando neighborhood. September 29 2022. File photo: America365, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The climate cultists have not wasted time or news coverage to erroneously use hurricane Ian as substantiating impending doom and gloom of planet and human annihilation. Why should we expect the radical Lefty liberals and the mainstream media mafia to use logic, reasoning, and truth instead of hyping the ruse for their future green utopia agenda?

Watch the video and panel discussion: Hurricane Ian Isn’t Proof of Anthropogenic Climate Change. “As expected, the corporate media latched onto Hurricane Ian to advance the false narrative of anthropogenic, catastrophic climate change. Rather than dedicate airtime to informing the public on key developments, alarmists are capitalizing on this devastating weather event to scare the public into submission. On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, the panel covers reporting from the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC and then contrasts it with objective data to highlight the rampant misinformation behind climate alarmism.”

“Be prepared for Democrats to exploit the devastation of Hurricane Ian to peddle de-modernization,” asserts the Heartland Daily News.

Let’s review. The terms (global warming and CO2 emissions) morphed into the term (climate change) because reputable climate science research shows that carbon emissions is not going to melt the planet or humans. It’s an old tactic – change the language and change the beliefs about a topic.

Peruse my columns on the climate hoax in The Published Reporter.

The following examples show coverage of Ian mixed with the climate crisis ruse:

“Ian’s rapid intensification – the second time it has done so – is something scientists say is becoming more likely for hurricanes as the climate crisis advances, pushing ocean temperatures higher and laying the groundwork for them to explode at breakneck pace into deadly major hurricanes.” – CNN

“Storms like Hurricane Ian may become more common because hurricanes are expected to rapidly intensify more often as the world warms.” – Scientific American

Resource:

The Heartland Institute has organized and hosted 14 International Conferences on Climate Change (ICCC) since 2008, the latest in Washington, DC on July 25, 2019.

The International Conferences on Climate Change are a project of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy, which produces an ambitious program of research and educational projects in defense of free-market environmentalism. That effort has brought together hundreds of scientists and economic experts to participate in the production of books, including four volumes in the Climate Change Reconsidered series rebutting the alarmist reports of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Heartland also produces a steady stream of policy studies, videos, a monthly public policy newspaper called Environment & Climate News, a weekly e-newsletter, events, and other educational activities.

Folks, please do your own reading and research and make your own conclusion about the climate debate.