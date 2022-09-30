Op-Ed: WHO, WEF, and Wellcome Foundation – Three Wolves That Want to Help The Sheep with Mental Health Issues

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Run-of-the-mill communism, fascism, and Marxism no longer satisfy the unquenchable thirst for more and more power by overt or covert dictators – elected or nonelected. File photo: Vaclav Sebek, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Wolves are social animals and most choose to live in social units, called “packs.”

Excerpts:

Regardless of the species, the packs are known to have some common behaviors. All of them have an Alpha male and members can be cast out at any time when the Alpha is contested. However, the members tend to follow their leadership above all else…The packs will hunt as a group, stalk prey, and protect each other. Wolf Pack Mentality. In a pack, the first priority is stability and organized hunting. To some degree, the pack makes use of tactics and organized hunts. For example, when hunting a moose or an elk, they will stalk the prey and attack with the entire group.

The World Health Organization, The World Economic Forum, and the Wellcome Foundation have joined forces to further their agenda of globalization by adding mental health to the issues of climate change and infectious disease. When one nefarious plan fails to achieve the goal of power and control over the world, they pull another one out of the playbook.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Let’s review:

The coronavirus crisis, the worldwide lockdowns, and the COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths did not corral the citizens as quickly as plotted and planned. Read Dr. Peter Breggin’s book, “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.”

The global warming (aka, carbon emissions) crisis leading to the extinction of humanity and the planet is a hoax for power and control over citizens by the New World Order (aka, wealthy elites working for a totalitarian empire). Members include: King Charles, Klaus Swab, George Soros, Bill Gates, John Kerry, Al Gore, leaders of both sovereign and communist nations, leaders of banking systems, CEOs of corporations, mainstream media owners, and a plethora of wealthy and powerful autocrats.

The World Health Organization (WHO)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first project on mental health at work, funded by Wellcome. Together with Wellcome and the World Economic Forum, WHO is urging employers to use these guidelines to inform their workplace mental health strategy.

“The world faces an incredible climate crisis. Climate change exacerbates many social, environmental and economic risk factors for problems in mental health and psychosocial wellbeing.” WHO has developed a policy brief describing the interconnections between climate change and mental health.

Folks, do you see how WHO is connecting the climate crisis hoax to mental health? Peruse my recent column in The Published Reporter. Citizens that deny the CO2 ruse are being targeted as having a mental illness.

The World Economic Forum (WEF)

“You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it,” is the slogan by Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF. It’s apparent that Schwab is a megalomaniac who wants to become a wanna-be dictator of a global empire. And he wants to rebuild human habitats to reflect nature to improve the mental health of citizens. However, it’s nothing more than a con game to gain control over the people on every continent.

“Mental health: With ‘end in sight’ for the pandemic, what do employers need to know?” The WEF asks this question.

The WEF website points to the Global Wellness Institute, Miami, Florida, as an authoritative source for research on the global wellness economy, and the go-to resource for businesses, policymakers and academics. “It’s the only organization that produces market data and deep analysis for all 11 wellness market sectors.”

Excerpts:

The Global Wellness Institute’s groundbreaking report, “Defining the Mental Wellness Economy,” focuses on the business of mental wellness—and explores the programs and products that are driving the mental wellness economy in four sub-sectors of this $121 billion global market. 2020 Compendium: Resetting the World with Wellness. The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is working to create a better, healthier and less unjust world in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Created in collaboration with the Vatican, the White Paper Series is the foundation of the GWI’s movement: Resetting the World with Wellness, which establishes a new vision of the world with wellness at the core.

A New Vision for a Post COVID-19 Future, a report by GWI Senior Research Fellows Katherine Johnston and Ophelia Yeung.

Wellcome Foundation

WHO and WEF have partnered with the Wellcome Foundation to further their agenda of controlling citizens via the climate crisis hoax and to tag climate deniers as mentally ill. And they will prescribe the psychological treatment. Will they enforce medication, admittance to a psychiatric hospital, or a camp for reeducation?

How is Wellcome funded?

Excerpts:

The original source of our funding was a bequest left by Sir Henry Wellcome on his death in 1936. For the next 50 years, we were the sole owner of Wellcome Plc, the pharmaceutical company founded by Sir Henry. Dividends from the company funded the charitable grants we made for research. In 1986, we decided to diversify by listing and selling shares in the company, which was subsequently bought by the pharmaceutical company Glaxo in 1995. We fund curiosity-driven research, and we’re taking on three of the biggest health challenges facing humanity – climate change, infectious disease and mental health. Driving down carbon emissions in our portfolio. We believe we have a responsibility and an opportunity as a major investor to accelerate decarbonisation in the businesses we invest in. Find out about our plan to drive down the carbon emissions of the businesses we invest in and bring our investment portfolio to net zero by 2050 at the latest….Our vision is a world where catastrophic climate breakdown is averted in a way that allows human health to flourish.” In 2021, Wellcome commissioned a further 15 global research teams to each examine the evidence behind a single promising approach for preventing or addressing mental health problems in the workplace.

Read my other columns on the climate crisis hoax in The Published Reporter:

In conclusion, the freedom-loving citizens living in the United States of America do not want nor need global mental health and wellness corporations/businesses/industries making and enforcing global public policies and rules on mental health treatment for us. We are a U.S. Constitutional Republic and “We The People” want to keep it that way. We do not want to live in apartment pods, own nothing, use digital dollars, and eat bugs. We refuse socialism, communism, fascism, Marxism or any combination of authoritarianism/totalitarianism. We refuse transhumanism, happy pills for all, microchips under the skin, a one-world religion, and a one-world government.

The sheep with their eyes and ears open refuse to follow and obey the wolves.