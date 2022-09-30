Video of Actress Sharing Diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy After COVID Vax Goes Viral on Social Media

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LOS ANGELES, CA – A video originally filmed in 2021 depicting an actress claiming she had developed partial facial paralysis following receiving a COVID-19 vaccine – but said that she “would do it again” and encouraged others to do the same – has recently gone viral online.

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson, known for A Dog’s Way Home (2019), Suits (2011) and Maps to the Stars (2014), claims in the video posted to her Instagram page last year that she came down with Bell’s Palsy – a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face – after getting a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks prior.

However, despite the facial paralysis that is clearly on display in the video, Gibson – whose Instagram bio describes her as an “inclusive feminist” – not only said that she had no regrets, but told anyone considering taking the jab themselves that it was “worth it.”

“Well this is not a video I want to make, and it’s kinda hard to make, because, as I’m watching myself I see what I’m gonna say, which is I have been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, which is paralysis on one side of the face,” Gibson said. “So, I got it about two weeks after getting my vaccine, and I had a rough go with the vaccine – and I guess still am – but I have to say that I would do it again because it’s what we have to do to see people.”

Despite the original video being posted to Gibson’s Instagram page in May 2021, a recent tweet sharing it Thursday has already garnered over 2.5 million views and counting.

In the original Instagram post, Gibson included a caption that read, “Day 1 with Bell’s Palsy, from May 11, 2021. I’ve had many people follow this page after their own #diagnosis, so I’m sharing this video hoping it gives them optimism. My symptoms got worse after this video, I was considered a severe case, and I am almost back to ‘normal’. (Whatever that is…) I didn’t see any improvement for about a month and I got really discouraged, so I hope this can help someone. #bellspalsy #recovery.”

Gibson received numerous comments on the post, with some also noting that they too had contracted Bell’s Palsy-like symptoms after having gotten the vaccine.

There have been some studies – including one published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal – that shows there is a small risk of developing Bell’s Palsy from some COVID-19 vaccines.

But despite the issues she’s encountered, she said during a May 2021 interview that she still believes that being vaccinated against COVID is important, but that ultimately it should be an individual decision.