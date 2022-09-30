Hernando County Man Arrested After Stabbing Over Altercation Involving Romantic Relationship With Same Woman

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 35 year-old Zell Dean Mitchell, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 10:42 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center regarding a Stabbing in the area of the Freedom Gardens Apartments in Brooksville. According to authorities, the caller told the operator he had just been stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown suspect. While the victim was unable to provide the identity of the suspect, he did provide a detailed physical description of the individual.

The physical description of the suspect was relayed to deputies responding to the call. While responding to the area, deputies located a male, who matched the description provided, walking on Main Street. The man was detained.

In the meantime, the victim was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services. Due to the severity of his stab wound, the victim was transported to a local trauma center.

Detectives arrived on scene and conducted a roadside interview with the suspect, who was identified as 35 year-old Zell Dean Mitchell. After initially stating he was not involved in the incident, Mitchell eventually admitted to stabbing the victim with a knife.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Mitchell told detectives the altercation started because he suspected he and the victim were both involved in a romantic relationship with the same woman. Detectives placed Mitchell under arrest, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries. The investigation continues.