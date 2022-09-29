North Korea Increasing Nuclear Missile Tests, Reversing Stance Held During Trump Admin – “When America Is Not Strong, World Is Less Safe”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

North Korean testing was reduced, in part, by the historic North Korea-United States Singapore Summit between Kim Jong-un and Trump in 2018, followed by a second meeting between the two in February 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. File photo: Alexander Khitrov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Unlike the circumstances during the administration of former President Donald Trump, North Korea has been increasing their nuclear missile testing under the Biden Administration, with experts concerned that the East Asian country could actually test the launch of a nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) weapon prior to the United States’ November midterm elections.

On Thursday, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, with South Korea and Japan confirming that each traveled a distance of approximately 200 miles before splashing down. These missiles represented the fourth and fifth ones tested while Vice President Kamala Harris has been conducting an official visit to both Japan and South Korea this week.

According to the Biden Administration, North Korea has also conducted ICBM tests in February, twice in March, and again in May, with another one anticipated to take place soon. In addition, the U.S. intelligence community has confirmed that North Korean President Kim Jong-un has committed to increasing its nuclear arsenal, a development that is increasing tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia under Donald Trump, Heino Klinck, noted this week that this behavior on the part of North Korea was controlled under the 45th Commander-in-Chief’s administration.

“Under the Trump administration, we were able to keep a lid on nuclear tests and ICBM tests,” Klinck said. “North Korea is continuing to test ballistic missiles, and quantitatively, there has been an absolute ramp up of testing ballistic missiles since Biden was inaugurated.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, claimed that the United States enemies worldwide have stepped up efforts to undermine its standing in the global community since Biden was elected.