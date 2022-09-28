Biden Calls Out for Dead Colleague During Speech; Forgets Fatal Crash; Asks “Jackie Are You Here?” – “Where’s Jackie?”

While speaking at a conference, Biden began looking over and over for a deceased congresswoman from the stage while attempting to give her a shout-out, and even began calling out her name to the audience. Image credit: Breitbart News / White House / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In yet another gaffe that will give ammunition to those who claim that his mental faculties are crumbling, President Joe Biden repeatedly scanned the crowd during a speech he gave on Wednesday for a congresswoman who he had apparently forgotten was tragically killed in August, even getting on the microphone to ask attendees where she was.

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) perished in a car accident on August 3 along with two members of her staff – Communications Director Emma Thomson, 28, and District Director Zachary Potts, 27 – after Potts, the driver, veered the vehicle inexplicitly into oncoming northbound traffic.

Walorski’s vehicle had collided head-on with a car being driven by Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, Indiana, 56, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Biden was making an appearance at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in Washington D.C. when he made the morbid blunder; Walorski, 58, had been a supporter of Biden’s conference, even co-sponsoring legislation with four other lawmakers to help the event take place.

While speaking at the conference, Biden began looking over and over for the deceased congresswoman from the stage while attempting to give her a shout-out, and even began calling out her name to the audience.

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative… Jackie, Jackie are you here?” Biden said. “I think she was going to be here to help make this a reality.”

A tribute to Walorski later played at the event, although it was presented after Biden and his staff had already left.