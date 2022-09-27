Victim Approached By Armed, Masked Criminals at Pompano Beach Apartment Shoots and Kills Attacker; Other Robbers Remain At Large

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that left one man dead after he was shot by the victim. According to authorities, at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived on scene they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded and transported the man to the hospital. A second adult, identified as the shooter, was detained by deputies and cooperated with detectives.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene where a preliminary investigation revealed the shooter and a witness were in the lobby of the building when they were approached by three armed and masked criminals who attempted to rob them. At that time, the robbery victim pulled a handgun and shot at the suspects.

One suspect was transported to Broward Health North and was pronounced deceased on Saturday, September 24. The second and third robbers remain at large.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4242 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.