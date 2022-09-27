CrimeLocalSociety

Three Hernando County Men Charged With Attempting To Steal Traffic Lights Valued At $5,000 Each

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, Aaron Ward, 29 , James Donnelly, 28, and Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
According to authorities, Aaron Ward, 29 , James Donnelly, 28, and Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, September 25-2022 at approximately 1 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s detective was driving home from an off-duty detail when he observed a suspicious van in the area of Hexam Road and Commercial Way.

The driver of the van had stopped near the intersection and then turned off the vehicle’s headlights. The detective then observed sparks emanating from the area where traffic lights are in the process of being installed.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Additional deputies soon arrived on scene where they observed three individuals using a saw to cut the traffic lights off the poles. Three traffic lights had already been placed inside the van by the suspects.

According to authorities, all three men admitted to stealing the traffic lights. Each traffic light was valued at $5,000.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Aaron Ward, 29 , James Donnelly, 28, and Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Why is Fräulein Hillary Comparing Trump to Hitler and…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Should Parents Have a Say in Children’s Elementary…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: 2022 United Nations Meeting; Israel Offers a…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,031

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS