Three Hernando County Men Charged With Attempting To Steal Traffic Lights Valued At $5,000 Each

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Aaron Ward, 29 , James Donnelly, 28, and Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, September 25-2022 at approximately 1 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s detective was driving home from an off-duty detail when he observed a suspicious van in the area of Hexam Road and Commercial Way.

The driver of the van had stopped near the intersection and then turned off the vehicle’s headlights. The detective then observed sparks emanating from the area where traffic lights are in the process of being installed.

Additional deputies soon arrived on scene where they observed three individuals using a saw to cut the traffic lights off the poles. Three traffic lights had already been placed inside the van by the suspects.

According to authorities, all three men admitted to stealing the traffic lights. Each traffic light was valued at $5,000.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Aaron Ward, 29 , James Donnelly, 28, and Oleksiy Naumenko, 27, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where they were each held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.