Op-Ed: What Will Team Biden and The Deep State Cabal Do To Sabotage The Midterm Elections?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Biden on the phone with then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Washington, D.C., January 2022. File photo: Marlin360, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Czar Joe Biden’s recent speech of violent hate against Republicans and Hillary Clinton’s comparing of Donald Trump to Hitler and MAGA supporters to Nazis, reveals the Deep State’s venomous vitriol prior to the midterm elections. And malicious mainstream media has joined in by publishing the Deep State’s script of scorn. The tyrants of radical Lefty liberals will not give up the ship without a fight – a no-holds-barred titanic battle.

“When President Biden ordered all 600 federal agencies to ‘expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process” on March 7, 2021, Republican politicians, Constitutional scholars, and election integrity specialists began to worry exactly what was up his sleeve,” according to a June 2022 article in The Federalist.

“How will Democrats react to the thumping that most observers believe they will get in the 2022 midterm elections? Or to the possibility that in three years a Republican could be sworn in as the 47th president?” asks a January 2022 article in The Federalist.

“Democrats have been drinking their own mix of toxic partisan Kool-Aid to the point they actually believe that Trump and Republicans are authoritarians and plotting to destroy American democracy…This amounts to a political faith that is building toward a belief that Republican victories in November 2022 will be inherently illegitimate and must be rejected by hook or crook,” the article continues.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A report from Western Journal discusses gerrymandering by Democrats, “And, if you’re the type that gets outraged at nakedly cynical redistricting, egregious is the only word that can be used for the map New York state Democrats have drawn up. While the state currently has 19 Democrat representatives and eight Republicans in the House of Representatives, the new map will have 20 Democrat-leaning seats, four Republican-leaning seats and only two competitive districts, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.”

The following are my thoughts about what Biden/Obama might try prior to the upcoming 2022 elections:

Rig the voting system to steal elections in all 50 states and use the FBI Gestapo to crush any protests. The January 6 fearmongering spectacle is part of their dictatorial tactics and they are marinating in the juice of injustice. The DOJ/FBI may arrest President Donald Trump days before the election to prompt a protest from conservatives. The regime will plant violent Antifa members in crowds. Biden/Obama will initiate Marshall Law and arrest/jail Republican protesters. The FBI Gestapo may go on a rampage and arrest hundreds of MAGA supporters at their homes before the election. Conservative media hosts and journalists may be arrested for spreading so-called misinformation and so-called hate speech. Fake evidence may be planted. The Deep State cabal may fake a nuclear attack threat from Russia and order a nationwide lockdown. Mainstream media mafia may create fake news and faux videos. Biden/Obama will order a lockdown. The FBI may detonate bombs in several cities. Transportation systems will be closed off. Biden/Obama may flip the Internet switch and shutdown communication systems nationwide and fake a national emergency and blame Russia or China. The banking system may be converted to the digital dollar. The mainstream, media mafia might air fake reports. FOX News might be blocked from television. The New York Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Associated Press and other turncoats might print fake news. Mad scientists, Big Pharma, Anthony Fauci, and Bill Gates may release an unknown deadly virus and another national lockdown will ensue due to a genuine pandemic. They will blame Russia. A deadly vaccine might be mandated and enforced. The Deep State cabal may commission Hollywood to manufacture a fake news video that shows aliens have landed on planet Earth. Biden/Obama might order a lockdown and order the election to be postponed.

However, the following is what I am praying will happen prior to the election:

Almighty God will topple the Deep State regime by exposing their crimes and corruption. The United Nations will be kicked to the curb as their New World Order agenda is revealed. The despots from the World Economic Forum will be ousted from USA. The FBI agents in white hats will continue to blow the whistle and treasonous agents will be arrested along with Merrick Garland and DOJ traitors. Military leaders will be arrested for corruption and treason as soldiers in white hats speak out. Mainstream media moguls will be exposed as traitors in the front pocket of George Soros and his minions. The criminals at the Federal Reserve will be exposed before the financial economy crashes and currency is transferred to the digital system and the termination of cash. Donald Trump will be reinstated as President of USA as it is shown the 2018 election was stolen by radical Left-winged Democrats under control of the Deep State.

Do people of faith need to vote in November regardless of the outcome?

According to a 2022 opinion piece in the Alaska Watchman, “Conservative and Christian voters are at fault for either failing to vote at all, or not doing the homework to find out which candidates will vote like we do; which candidates understand the importance of our Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and which candidates respect the rule of law and stable traditional families.”

According to the title of an article at Christian Broadcasting Network, “Faith & Freedom Coalition Invests $40M in ‘2022 Project’ to Get Christians in 24 States to Vote.” The coalition has developed voter guides for each race. It does not endorse any candidate but gives a side-by-side comparison of the different issues and candidate positions.

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9 NIV)