JAMA Issues Warning to Breastfeeding Women Who Have Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19; “Caution Warranted Regarding #Breastfeeding Infants”

JAMA issued a warning for women who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and who are breastfeeding children who are under six months in age, saying that “caution is warranted” for up to two days after the mother receiving the jab. File photo: SeventyFour, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHICAGO, IL – A new study published on Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) indicates that some lactating women are showing trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs in their breast milk, which are then being passed on to their infants while being breastfed.

JAMA is a peer-reviewed medical journal published 48 times a year by the American Medical Association, which publishes original research, reviews, and editorials covering all aspects of biomedicine.

In the new study, 11 healthy women who were lactating at the time – and had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine up to six months after delivering their babies – were instructed to collect samples of their breast milk and freeze it. In addition, pre-vaccination samples of breast milk were also collected, as well as samples five days after first being inoculated.

7 breast milk samples from 5 women involved in the study showed small amounts of vaccine mRNA samples – which would then be passed onto the infant during breastfeeding – although the vaccine mRNA did not appear in the milk beyond two days after the mother was initially vaccinated.

Trace amounts of #COVID19 vaccine mRNAs were detected in the breast milk of some lactating women. Caution is warranted regarding #breastfeeding infants younger than six months in the first two days after maternal COVID-19 vaccination. #Research https://t.co/zH8nyLleVC #Research — JAMA Pediatrics (@JAMAPediatrics) September 26, 2022

But despite these findings – and JAMMA’s warning – the study claimed that breastfeeding after COVID-19 inoculation poses no risks to children.

“The sporadic presence and trace quantities of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA detected in EBM suggest that breastfeeding after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe, particularly beyond 48 hours after vaccination,” the study said.

However, the study also admitted that it did not conduct tests into the potential cumulative effects that regular vaccine mRNA exposure could have upon breastfed infants.

“In addition, the potential interference of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA with the immune response to multiple routine vaccines given to infants during the first 6 months of age needs to be considered,” the study said. “It is critical that lactating individuals be included in future vaccination trials to better evaluate the effect of mRNA vaccines on lactation outcomes.”