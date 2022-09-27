Families Battling Inflation Now Expected to Endure Over 17% Jump in Heating Costs this Winter

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In a report released earlier in September, NEADA anticipated a 17.2 percent increase in the average cost to heat a home year-over-year, with that actual dollar amount jumping from $1,025 to $1,202, a difference of $177 per household. File photo: CC7, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the midst of a 40-year high surge in national inflation giving a one-two punch combination to American’s wallets, people will now be forced to endure even more financial hardship as a new report says that heating costs are expected to increase by over 17 percent this upcoming winter season.

Families were already forced to contend with high energy costs this past summer, and that situation isn’t likely to change during the colder weather, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA).

In a report released earlier in September, NEADA anticipated a 17.2 percent increase in the average cost to heat a home year-over-year, with that actual dollar amount jumping from $1,025 to $1,202, a difference of $177 per household.

This increase is being driven by a corresponding increase in the cost of heating oil and natural gas, with the former jumping approximately 54 percent to $1,876 and the latter going up 24 percent to $709.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Overall, Americans are expected to pay $149.9 billion this year to heat their homes this winter – utilizing oil, natural gas, electricity, and propane – up from $127.9 billion last year.

Nick Loris, Vice President of Public Policy C3 Solutions – a company that focuses on clean energy policy solutions – noted that the rise in heating costs are essentially going to kick Americans while they’re already financially down due to the nation’s current economic crisis.