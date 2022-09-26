Feeding Florida Network Prepares Hunger Relief Efforts As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Network of statewide food banks poised and ready to provide emergency relief, staging MREs and water in partnership with the State of Florida. File photo: Pembroke Park, Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. In partnership with the Department of Emergency Management’s ESF6 mass feeding team, Feeding Florida and its 12-member food banks have proven they can quickly mobilize to ensure communities are prepared and provided for.

“We believe our response and recovery efforts are critical to helping impacted Floridians during times of need, including disasters,” said Robin Safley, Executive Director of Feeding Florida. “Our partnership with the Division of Emergency Management, our federal partner agencies, and our network of 12 Feeding America food banks will work toward ensuring that no Floridian is left without aid.”

Feeding Florida is the state’s largest hunger relief organization and the only food bank network with an active presence, providing ongoing community-based food distribution in all 67 counties of Florida. Their efforts are critical during times of crisis and natural disaster.

Feeding Florida’s year-round efforts to plan natural disaster response and recovery efforts includes staged water and MREs in strategic locations statewide, regular briefings with state Emergency Management teams and food bank emergency personnel, and pre-planned re-allocation of our own assets to allow food banks statewide to react immediately and assist Floridians in affected areas.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



With Hurricane Ian anticipated to make landfall later this week, Feeding Florida reminds individuals they should visit www.FloridaDisaster.org to make a plan and identify local emergency services.

“We are constantly assessing community needs and organizing our assets so we can offer assistance and basic supplies such as food, water, hygiene and paper products to those who might be affected,” said Safley. “Whether there are grey skies or blue skies, the Feeding Florida network is prepared to provide aid and make sure the needs of all Floridians are met.”

To learn more about the Feeding Florida food banks and the network’s disaster response efforts, please visit https://www.feedingflorida.org/taking-action/disaster-response.

About Feeding Florida

Feeding Florida is the state’s leading organization in the fight to end hunger. The statewide network unites 12-member food banks to provide a healthy, adequate, and consistent food supply to every community every day. Feeding Florida member food banks support the state’s 67 counites with more than 2,400 local charitable agencies, which provide food directly to individuals and families in need to ensure a hunger-free Florida. Feeding Florida’s member food banks include: All Faiths Food Bank, Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Bread of the Mighty, Feeding Northeast Florida, Feeding South Florida, Feeding Tampa Bay, Feeding the Gulf Coast, First Step Food Bank, Florida Gateway Food Bank, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Treasure Coast Food Bank.