Op-Ed: Should Parents Have a Say in Children’s Elementary School Education Curriculum? YES

Florida’s GOP-controlled Senate passed HB 1557, titled the Parental Rights in Education bill, in a 22-17 vote. The House had approved the bill prior. File photo: Rido, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“It’s a parent’s child, not government’s child.” –Gov. Glenn Younkin

PORTSMOUTH, OH – However, Democrat Hank Johnson compared concerned parents at school board meetings to January 6 rioters and scorned parents protesting at local school boards as “MAGA Republicans,” according to a 2022 opinion piece in The Political Insider.

Watch a video clip of toxic-tongued Johnson spewing his noxious rhetoric.

Woke media panders to education radical liberals. Of course, USA Today, a radical Lefty liberal publication, blasted Gov. Younkin recently in an article titled, “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins GOP’s war on transgender students.”

Who owns USA Today? GateHouse Media’s owner and Gannett merged in 2019 and are in hands of New Media Investment Group – more control and censorship for mainstream media mafia. “Together, the two companies would operate more than 260 daily news operations – far more than any other U.S. news publisher – and boast potentially the largest online audience of any American news provider.”

Media is in the front pocket of the Deep State (aka Great Reset, New World Order) megalomaniacs so stories on educational issues in most mainstream publications are skewed.

Florida House approves bill prohibiting schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms. Florida’s GOP-controlled Senate passed HB 1557, titled the Parental Rights in Education bill, in a 22-17 vote. The House had approved the bill prior.

According to a 2022 article in the Washington Examiner, “The parents of a Florida elementary school student are suing their daughter’s school district after their child attempted to commit suicide following the school’s efforts to orchestrate her secret transition to a male gender identity.”

The article continues, “The Perezes are represented by the Child and Parental Rights Campaign, a nonprofit legal organization that previously filed a lawsuit in Florida over a similar case in Tallahassee in which another public school clandestinely orchestrated a female middle school student’s transition to a male identity against her parents’ wishes.”

What do parents want?

Watch a video called Faith Nation from the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) about parents and educational views.

A 2022 New York Times/Siena poll found that the vast majority of American voters oppose public schools teaching elementary school-aged children curriculum about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Parents Defending Education (PDE) is a national, non-partisan, grassroots organization mobilizing parents to combat efforts to politicize their children’s education. President Nicole Neily appeared on The National Desk to discuss the NYT poll that shows 70 percent of parents oppose allowing public school teachers to provide classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity to children in elementary school. Watch the YouTube video.

This is an excerpt of a session from the American School Counselors Association conference on July 2022. “School counselors have become extremely radical and are the biggest recruiters for students for the Transgender Cult and advocates for Critical Race Theory in K-12.” The speaker stated, “Our kids are being erased by laws such as Parent’s Bill of Rights. You have to learn the rules so you know how to break them. Watch the video clip.

ASCA Conference 2022: “School counselors are the best master manipulators,” the speaker stated. Watch clip.

Every parent, school board member, and school counselor licensure board need to review these clips. Parents are not the enemy and Woke school counselors are not the rescuers.

There is “no scientific basis” for transgender individuals to believe that they are trapped in the wrong body, the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) released a report addressing gender dysphoria in children, reported The Christian Post in a 2016 article.

The ACP released a statement contending that the act of “conditioning children into believing that a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse.”

Gays Against Groomers, an activist coalition opposed to the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children, had its accounts blacklisted by PayPal, Venmo, and Gmail, all within the space of 24 hours.

Parents need access to all school curriculum and assigned books. And parents with younger children in public or private schools need to volunteer in the classroom as well. Know the parental rights in your state about school records and when the school should notify you concerning incidents with your child. Ask for a copy of the school policy when a child asks to speak to a school counselor. Engage in conversation daily with your child and monitor social media and television.