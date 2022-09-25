Op-Ed: Ditch The United Nations and The World Health Organization Before China Tries to Swallow USA

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

China is playing ball with the UN and the WHO. File photo: Nexus 7, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Rats are scurrying around in the storehouse and the sneaky rodents look an awful lot like those running the show at the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO). And the head of the ratpack is China.

Antonio Guterres assumed the position of secretary-general of the United Nations in 2017. The Portuguese bureaucrat, 67, was the Socialist prime minister of Portugal before becoming the UN “High Commissioner for Refugees” in 2005. He also led the global tyranny-promoting Socialist International.

Read what Jennifer Oriel asserted in The Australian newspaper and connect the dots. Guterres is a driving force behind the New World Order (aka, a global totalitarian empire). And he champions insecure borders. Is Team Biden (aka Deep State cabal) taking orders from this megalomaniac?

Excerpt:

“The appointment of Antonio Guterres as Secretary-General of the United Nations poses significant danger to the free world. As President of Socialist International, Guterres envisaged a radical model of government led by a UN Parliamentary Assembly that would facilitate the emergence of “global citizens.” During his term as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, he acted in accordance with socialist ideology by pressuring Western states to open borders and accept a large influx of immigrants from Islamic regimes. Despite the evidence that open border policy facilitated transnational jihadism and the mass murder of Western innocents, Guterres continued to shame governments that protect their citizens with secure borders.”

Interesting. Reflect on the border crisis in America and read the above paragraph again. Is there a global agenda to destroy secure borders to bring in terrorists, cause mayhem, and bankrupt economies?

Moreover, Billionaire George Soros was kicked out of several countries for trying to dilute their borders. And Soros is a member of the autocrat rat club.

However, there are politicians in D.C. trying to kick the UN to the curb. Will it work?

The American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2022

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL-03) announced he reintroduced the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2022. The legislation would withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

“The United Nations has repeatedly proven itself to be an utterly useless organization,” declares Rogers…The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has proven herself to be nothing more than a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party – aiding the CCP in playing down the very real and horrifying genocide being carried out against Uyghur’s. It’s unconscionable that China continues to sit on the UN Human Rights Council even as it carries out this disturbing genocide on top of its numerous and daily violations of basic human rights. It’s clear the UN has abandoned the ideals set in its founding charter and that’s why, among many other reasons, I’ve reintroduced legislation to withdraw the United States from the UN.”

“This legislation would also withdraw the United States from the corrupt World Health Organization. The WHO lost all credibility when they chose to put public health second to the Chinese Communist Party by helping the CCP cover up the origins of COVID-19,” Rogers continued.

China the head of the ratpack

“As the World Bank warns of a 2023 recession in their new economic report, financial instability presents the perfect opportunity for China’s controlling models to take further hold…Some analysts predict it won’t be long before the Yuan becomes the dominant world dollar…If these trends come to dominate global politics, the remaining democratic rights enjoyed in the West will be deeply threatened. At worst, they may be entirely replaced by repressive governments, heralding a new China-centric world order and the beginnings of an authoritarian century,” according to a 2022 article in TOTT News, an Australian media source.

As I’ve said before, it’s an ages-old agenda by autocrats that have planned and schemed for decades to replace sovereign nations with a combination of socialism, communism, fascism, and Marxism.

“Communist China was created following World War II. They have been developed as the test model for techno-fascism to be rolled out on an international level. Eugenics, surveillance, authoritarianism,” the TOTT article continues.

In a nutshell, China is playing ball with the UN and the WHO. George Soros is a major player in the Deep State in the USA along with Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush. In addition, the UN recently signed a contract with Klaus Schwab, leader of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Add the corrupt prime ministers and presidents of other countries around the world that have sold out and you have a New World Order (aka Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution) trying to take the stage.

But the rats will not prevail! The truth is seeping out in some places and gushing out in other places. Truth cannot be stopped.

The New World Order has underestimated American patriots that are standing tall and ready to fight for freedom. The Deep State has underestimated the citizens as they are gathering around the land of liberty in unity. The enemy has underestimated people of faith as they pray for God to bless America – again.