Op-Ed: 2022 United Nations Meeting; Israel Offers a Two-State Solution for Peace Again and Palestine Rejects It Again

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday said a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “the right thing” for Israel, but he cautioned that a future Palestinian state must not be “another terror base”. Image credit: United Nations.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Once again, Israel extended the olive branch, and once again Palestine rejected a peaceful resolution. The incident took place at the annual United Nation’s meeting in New York.

Who is Yair Lapid?

“With the Israeli Knesset voting to dissolve itself and head to its fifth election in just three years, the country will see Yair Lapid, who served as alternate prime minister and foreign minister in the outgoing government, become the Jewish state’s 14th prime minister,” according to a June 2022 article at AJC Global Voice.

However, Lapid is only slated to serve as prime minister until a new government is formed following elections. Will Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, an Israeli politician who served as the ninth prime minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021, return in the future to rule Israel?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Israel offers peace

“Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid used his U.N. General Assembly address to voice his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict for the first time, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to endorse such a solution since 2017,” according to The Washington Examiner.

Watch Lapid’s UN speech.

A two-state solution has been on the table before, but so far, no cigar. Moreover, Israel is a mainstay of democracy and prosperity in a region largely devoid of it.

Watch a video on YouTube from the End Time Ministry. “In today’s segment, we discuss how the new prime minister of Israel is ready for “peace” and the creation of a “two-state solution.” We discuss the incredible timing of this announcement as well as the very interesting correlation in regard to other major events that made headlines during this season of Teshuvah.”

“Lapid has met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, among others, during his trip to New York. Truss reportedly told Lapid she is considering relocating her Israeli Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” according to a report in The Washington Examiner.

“Despite all the obstacles…a large majority of Israelis support the vision of this two-State solution. I am one of them,” Lapid said, on the sole condition that “a future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one,” and not another terror base that threatens the country’s very existence.

Palestine rejects peace plan

According to an AJC article on September 23, 2022, “Just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the United Nations he supports a two-state solution, it was regrettable that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reacted to this courageous overture with hostile rhetoric that prevents a meaningful dialogue. President Abbas could have used his own address before the UN to express his willingness to end decades of conflict with a negotiated solution that involves give and take on both sides. He did not.”

Resources:

“The Day Approaching: An Israeli’s Message of Warning and Hope for the Last Days,” a 2020 book by Amir Tsarfati. As a Jewish native Israeli who is a Christian, Amir Tsarfati has a distinct perspective that weaves biblical history, current events, and Bible prophecy together to shine light on the mysteries about the end times.

“The Last Hour: An Israeli Insider Looks at the End Times,” a 2018 book by Amir Tsarfati that will help readers understand the roles and fates of Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey, the European Union, the United States of America, and Israel in the end times, showing just how biblical prophecies are being fulfilled in our time.

“The bonds of trust between the United States and Israel have been frayed, but even the hostility and disrespect the Obama administration has shown has not severed those bonds.” —Adam Hasner