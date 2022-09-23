Op-Ed: Is Your Child’s School Teaching Climate Crisis Annihilation and the CO2 Emissions Hoax?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

High school and university students stage a protest against the climate policies of the government. February 2019. File photo: Alexandros Michailidis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The people and planet are NOT going to be annihilated by a climate crisis due to global warming. Peruse my former columns on the climate crisis hoax in The Published Reporter.

Global warming is a hoax particularly when attributed to CO2 emissions and fossil fuels destroying Earth and humanity – NOT going to happen. Moreover, the information (aka propaganda) of those (aka Great Reset, World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organization) advocating an anti-fossil fuel agenda is based on outdated science data and falsehoods. Furthermore, there is NO relation between global warming and severe weather occurrences.

By the way, the climate cultists have stopped using the term “global warming” because the globe is NOT warming due to carbon emissions. And instead, they’ve substituted the term “climate change.”

“The Truth about Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation”, a 2022 book by Jerome R. Corsi Ph.D., reveals a science-based understanding of Earth’s climate and temperature that proponents are trying to hide. Readers will find scientifically documented evidence for many facts that the radical left denies.

“Climate change must now be taught to N.J. students. What will new curriculum look like?” according to a 2022 article in NJ.Com.

Is The National Education Association onboard with the CO2 hoax? Yes. The NEA “recognizes the scientific consensus that global climate change is largely caused by human activity, resulting in significant, measurable damage to the earth and its inhabitants. The Association believes that humans must take immediate steps to change activities that contribute to global climate change. The Association supports the continued development and implementation of environmentally sound practices that abate global climate change and its effects in partnership with the global community.”

Is the EPA onboard with the CO2 hoax? Yes. “The earth’s climate is changing. While the planet’s climate has changed before, this time is different. People are causing these changes, which are bigger and happening faster than any climate changes that modern society has ever seen.”

During United for Infrastructure Week in May 2021, K12 Climate Action, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, Sierra Club, and World Resources Institute met. “Building for the Future: Investing in Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in Schools.”

“The international community recognizes the importance of education and training to address climate change. The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement and the associated Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) agenda call on governments to educate, empower and engage all stakeholders and major groups on policies and actions relating to climate change.”

“Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Endorses Teaching “Climate Justice,” according to a 2017 article in HuffPost.

United Federation of Teachers New York declare, “We need climate change curriculum.”

What science curriculum is your child’s school using?

A consortium of 26 states and other science groups created the Next Generation Science Standards. The standards are organized into three dimensions: disciplinary core ideas, science and engineering practices, and cross cutting concepts.

Excerpts:

However, a lot of CO 2 comes from human activities, too. For example, exhaust from cars, planes, and factories put extra carbon dioxide into our air. Too much carbon dioxide in the air is a problem, as it causes the Earth to trap more heat. The ocean absorbs about one-quarter of the CO 2 that humans create when we burn fossil fuels (oil, coal, and natural gas). Human activities — such as burning fuel to power factories, cars and buses — are changing the natural greenhouse. These changes cause the atmosphere to trap more heat than it used to, leading to a warmer Earth.

Folks, there is NOT going to be a catastrophic meltdown because of carbon emissions.

Forty-four states (representing 71% of U.S. students) have education standards influenced by the Framework for K-12 Science Education and/or the Next Generation Science Standards, according to The National Science Teaching Association website.

Excerpts:

Twenty states and the District of Columbia (representing over 36% of U.S. students) have adopted the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The 20 states are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Twenty-four states (representing 35% of U.S. students) have developed their own standards based on recommendations in the NRC Framework for K-12 Science Education. The 24 states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Parents need to request a copy of the school curriculum to know what science information is being taught to students. Read the books being used. Look at the in-class materials and homework assignments. Have conversations with your children about the correct climate research studies.

If the school system is teaching the CO2 climate crisis hoax, it’s time to rally other parents and contact the Department of Education in your state, the district and school superintendents, the principal, school board members, and local media. Contact your state representatives, governor, and attorney general.