VIDEO: Detectives Seeking Man Caught On Camera Placing Phone Underneath Woman’s Dress Inside North Lauderdale Walmart

Detectives say 30-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County for voyeurism. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in this case for one count of video voyeurism.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A man was caught on camera placing a phone underneath a woman’s dress inside a Walmart, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District are seeking the public’s help to locate the individual.

According to investigators, the crime occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., Friday, September 9, at 7900 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale. Surveillance video of the incident shows the female victim dressed in a floral dress browsing through the cosmetic aisle of a store. A man wearing a teal baseball cap and dark-colored clothes is then seen walking toward the victim before bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. In the subject’s hand is a cellphone, which detectives believe he used to videotape and or take pictures of the victim’s undergarments without her permission or knowledge.

Detectives say the man in the video is 30-year-old Ciano Brown. They said Brown was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County for voyeurism. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in this case for one count of video voyeurism.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.