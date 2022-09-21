Second Man Arrested For Greenway Trailhead Homicide

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Monday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested 22 year-old Jeovanni Alexis Pulgarin for second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

According to authorities, at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Monday, September 12, 2022, MCSO received a call regarding an individual at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim stated he was robbed at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, and someone there was possibly dead. When deputies arrived at the Greenway Trailhead, they located a white male, later identified as Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18, who was deceased.

During the death investigation, it was determined that Pulgarin had organized a plan for Jordan Neal and Cameron Dalzell to rob two individuals of marijuana. Pulgarin made the arrangements for the meeting, agreeing to pay Neal $1,000 for his involvement. Pulgarin traveled to the trailhead with Neal and Dalzell, provided a handgun to Neal, and remained out of sight during the robbery attempt. Neal and Dalzell then entered a vehicle and, during the attempted robbery, the vehicle’s driver and Dalzell began shooting at each other. The driver was shot in the hand and Dalzell was fatally shot. Neal fled from the scene but later contacted MCSO to provide the details of the incident.

Because Pulgarin formulated the robbery plan and provided a firearm to Neal and Dalzell so they could commit a robbery, the law treats Pulgarin as if he participated in the attempted robbery with Neal and Dalzell. And, because Dalzell was killed during the attempted robbery, Pulgarin is criminally responsible for Dalzell’s death. Therefore, Pulgarin was arrested for second degree murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

At the time of Pulgarin’s arrest, he was already in custody at the Marion County Jail, having been previously arrested on a warrant for trafficking cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of MDMA, possession of THC derivatives, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently held on a $137,000 bond.