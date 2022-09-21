Op-Ed: Save America – We Will Not Bury God’s Land of Liberty; We Will Arise and Fight for Freedom

This morning I watched President Donald Trump’s recent patriotic speech in the Buckeye State of Ohio on the ANN – American News Network. Image credit: ANN- American News Network / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The crowd held signs that said “SAVE AMERICA!” And as Trump spoke the crowd went silent. It was so surreal. The people raised one arm high in the air with the index finger pointing upwards as representing the USA as number one – our precious nation under God and the freedom bestowed upon us by our Creator. The United States is God’s America. We are God’s people.

As President Trump described how the radical Left Democrats (aka The Deep State cabal) under the Joe Biden regime has damaged the USA both nationally and internationally, the hushed crowd appeared to mourn and I too, mourned with them. And my tears represented grief, sadness, and frustration for the treasonous acts the Deep State cabal has committed against our God, our country, and our citizens.

Trump’s Speech Excerpts:

“We’re a nation that no longer has a free press…fake news is all you get. And they are truly the enemy of the people.” “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed. Where crime is rampant like never before. Where the economy has been collapsing.” “We are no longer a nation that is respected and listened to around the world.” “Yet, everyone knows that the green new deal will lead to our destruction.” “We are a nation that has lost its confidence, willpower, and strength. We are a nation that has lost its way, but we are not going to let this continue.”

But then President Trump spoke of hope for our great nation:

“Two years ago, we were a great nation and we will soon be a great nation again.” And the crowd was silent no more – they cheered and waved signs. I too, cheered and wiped my eyes. “It was hard-working patriots like you that built this country and it is hard-working patriots like you that are going to save our country,” Trump continued. “We will stand up to the radical Left lunatics and rhinos and we will fight for America like no one has ever fought for America before.” I chuckled as in true form – spunky Trump called a spade a spade. “We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never, ever, ever back down. As long as we are confident and united…”

Yes, freedom-loving citizens must unite and stand together to take back our country and our God-given freedoms. It’s no matter of being conservative or liberal; Republican, Democrat, or Independent; the battle is for freedom and our rights and liberties outlined in the U.S. Constitution. We The People.

“Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and to God alone.” The crowd cheered again in support of the great God we serve. I cheered with them.

Why does the Biden regime (aka Deep State cabal) hate America?

“The agenda is becoming clear, too. And if left unchecked, this powerful network of “Deep State” operatives fully intends to foist a draconian system on humanity that they often tout as the “New World Order.” But the American people have the power to stop it. Much of what has been referred to as the “Deep State” is merely part of the government — the legions of entrenched Big Government bureaucrats and especially the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and other secretive agencies,” according to The New American.

Citizens, unite. Vote in November. Pray for God to bless America – again.