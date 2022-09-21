New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Trump, Company, and Family Over Fraud Allegations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Attorney General Letitia James after a rally at 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Headquarters in New York City. July 27, 2022. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his businesses, three of his children, and several associates over allegations that his past financial statements have included “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation.”

While at a press conference Wednesday morning, AG James accused the former 45th Commander-in-Chief – with the assistance of his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and daughter Ivanka – had “manipulated the value of assets” in order to artificially increase or decrease his net worth “by billions of dollars” to either avoid paying taxes and/or to procure loans or other business deals.

“Mr. Trump and the Trump Org repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company,” James said. “To pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”

Alina Habba, an attorney representing Trump, denied AG James’ accusations in a statement released after the press conference, instead claiming that the lawsuit was merely a farce driven solely by a partisan political agenda.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.

