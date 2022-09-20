Op-Ed: Was the 2020 Presidential Election Tilted or Stolen or Business as Usual?

Election poll workers wear masks during the 2020 primary election day in Nevada. Reno, Nevada, June 9 2020. File photo: Trevor Bexon, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – November 3, 2020, was a big day in the USA. Donald Trump vs Joe Biden. Republican vs Democrat. Being sore losers over the Hillary Clinton defeat, the Dems wanted to win at all costs.

But was the election pilfered, pinched, and pocketed? Ask Molly Hemingway. “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” is her 2021 book. “Stunned by the turbulence of the 2020 election, millions of Americans are asking the forbidden question: what really happened?”

And let me say upfront that this plucky gal has guts. She is going up against the Team Biden regime (aka Deep State cabal), the FBI Gestapo, the dastardly DOJ, the duped Democrat party voters, and the lamestream media.

And her book is a best-seller. The research is thorough and well-documented. Rigged has ten long chapters. And the endnotes alone run nearly 100 pages.

Excerpts from her book cover:

RIGGED is the definitive account of the 2020 election. Based on Mollie Hemingway’s exclusive interviews with campaign officials, reporters, Supreme Court justices, and President Trump himself, it exposes the fraud and cynicism behind the Democrats’ historic power-grab. This book tells the story of how the political, media, and corporate establishments changed election laws and procedures, reduced or eliminated the oversight of ballots, manipulated the COVID-19 response, stoked violent racial unrest, published fake news, censored accurate news, and did everything in their power to make sure what happened in 2016–a Trump election victory–could not happen again in 2020.

It was a devastating triple punch. Capping their four-year campaign to destroy the Trump presidency, the media portrayed a Democratic victory as necessary and inevitable. Big Tech, wielding unprecedented powers, vaporized dissent and erased damning reports about the Biden family’s corruption. And Democratic operatives, exploiting a public health crisis, shamelessly manipulated the voting process itself. Silenced and subjected, the American people lost their faith in the system.

Who is the esteemed Mollie Hemingway?

Hemingway, one of America’s most respected journalists, is a senior editor at The Federalist and the co-author of the #1 national bestseller “Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.” She is Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College where she teaches journalism. A Fox News contributor, she is a regular member of the Fox News All-Stars panel on “Special Report with Bret Baier” and a regular guest on MediaBuzz, hosted by Howard Kurtz.

Warning: Put in place a backup plan to manage your shock, outrage, and disgust as you read the details of the fraudulent 2020 election. How could this happen in our sovereign land of liberty?

According to a Federalist report, Mark Zuckerberg poured a whopping $419.5 million into two groups, the Center for Technology and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research, which then passed the money on to various local government election offices. “The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes.”

Let’s move on to more confirmation about the mammoth voter fraud of the twenty-first century.

A new documentary film titled, 2000 Mules, revealed the truth about what really happened in the 2020 election. “The election of 2020 haunts the American mind,” says filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. “There is a wide swath of people who know in their gut that there was coordinated, massive fraud. These people are frustrated that no one has been able to prove it–until now.” The film aired on May 2, 2022.

Excerpt:

Drawing on research provided by the election integrity group True the Vote, “2000 Mules” offers two types of evidence: geotracking and video. The geotracking evidence, based on a database of 10 trillion cell phone pings, exposes an elaborate network of paid professional operatives called mules delivering fraudulent and illegal votes to mail-in dropboxes in the five key states where the election was decided. Video evidence, obtained from official surveillance cameras installed by the states themselves, confirms the geotracking evidence. The movie concludes by exploring numerous ways to prevent the fraud from happening again.

What is a mule? According to the documentary, “A person picking up ballots and running them to the dropboxes.” Watch the trailer.

Watch 2000 Mules Full Documentary at no cost on Gab.

“The fraud happened, the election, in many ways, was stolen, and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws,” Senator Rand Paul stated.

Read more extensive details about 2000 Mules in an informative article by John Colascione at The Published Reporter.

Moreover, Donald Trump demanded a redo of the 2020 presidential election after Mark Zuckerberg’s confession about the FBI’s censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

And of course, the radical Lefty liberals and the mainstream media mafia’s moto is deny, deny, deny and lie, lie, lie.

Citizens, use your own critical thinking skills to make your own conclusions. For me, the evidence shows the 2020 presidential election was stolen.