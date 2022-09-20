Op-Ed: The Climate Crisis Czars are Coming after Private Citizens to Pay for the Carbon Emissions Hoax

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Congress building in Davos, Switzerland. World Economic Forum. January 19, 2019. File photo: Rumir, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, the propaganda plan and the agenda of annihilation of the climate cultists (aka Great Reset of The World Economic Forum (WEF), The United Nations, Fourth Industrial Revolution) has traveled around the globe and back. And the megalomaniacs are in the birthing process of delivering the New World Order; a global empire of autocratic totalitarians pushing a phony fearmongering plot. However, climate change is NOT an existential threat.

Hark. The planet is not going to explode, melt, or freeze and terminate humanity. That’s nothing but hype and falsehoods from Al Gore, John Kerry, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, King Charles and the other wealthy elites. And the mainstream media mafia promotes and perpetuates the global warming ruse. We are being told to replace fossil fuels, drive expensive electric vehicles, give up red meat, and eat bugs to save the Earth.

The global climate cabal has been busy rolling out their nefarious scheme for decades but is now on the cusp of charging a carbon tax on each individual. Anyone that disagrees with their flawed and fake science is labeled a client denier and this includes reputable climate scientists and researchers as well as ordinary citizens. Will the Biden regime stage a fake climate emergency to lockdown America again?

Next comes the scaring of private citizens into voluntarily giving up their money and material possessions to save the planet and humanity. “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it,” the slogan by Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, and headquarters of the elite power-grabbing despots at the top of the pyramid of artificial intelligence and transhumanism – using microchips, chemicals, and substances to monitor internal functions of humans. This cabal of crazies has already censored online communication and information and set up global surveillance systems. The final phase will be the demanding of participation with climate deniers being arrested, arraigned in kangaroo courts, and imprisoned.

I recommend that you peruse my previous columns on the climate crisis hoax in The Published Reporter for more detailed information and resources.

Climate change vs climate crisis hoax

According to a 2019 opinion piece in Townhall, “Observing that “climate change” is steaming garbage served in a dirty ashtray is not disputing that the climate changes. That the climate is not static, and never could be static, is one of the myriad reasons that this whole idea is ridiculous. The planet gets hotter, it gets colder, sometimes quickly, sometimes over eons, and there are a bunch of reasons why, like the sun and volcanos. Human-produced carbon might be one of the factors, but there’s simply no evidence that it is a significant one.”

The next annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP27, is November 6-18, 2022 in Egypt. “How will the world foot the bill? We explain the issues and the value of financing climate action.” Donor nations are supposed to report on progress towards meeting their pledges.

In 2021, the UN COP26 ended with a historic commitment by richer nations to provide low- and middle-income countries with US$40 billion annually.

Folks, the USA is considered a richer nation. And Team Biden (aka the Deep State) is onboard with the climate crisis ruse for the purpose of bankrupting the American economy to usher in a one-world government. The UN is expecting the USA to cough up the money.

An 11-page document, called the Glasgow Climate Pact, says that greenhouse-gas emissions must be reduced and carbon dioxide emissions must fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 for global warming to be maintained at 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels. It notes that, under existing emissions-reduction pledges, emissions will be nearly 14% higher by 2030 than in 2010.

Excerpts from Glasgow Climate Pact about civilians:

III. Adaptation finance. 9. Calls upon multilateral development banks, other financial institutions and the private sector to enhance finance mobilization in order to deliver the scale of resources needed to achieve climate plans, particularly for adaptation, and encourages Parties to continue to explore innovative approaches and instruments for mobilizing finance for adaptation from private sources. (pg. 3)

VIII. Collaboration. 88. Also recognizes the important role of non-Party stakeholders, including civil society, indigenous peoples, local communities, youth, children, local and regional governments and other stakeholders, in contributing to progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement. 93. Emphasizes the important role of indigenous peoples’ and local communities’ culture and knowledge in effective action on climate change, and urges Parties to actively involve indigenous peoples and local communities in designing and implementing climate action. (pg. 10)

King Charles is a major player in the global warming hoax. He asserts that “while governments can bring billions of dollars to the effort, the private sector has the potential to mobilise trillions of dollars,” according to a 2021 article for BBC News.

And just where will the private sector get trillions of dollars? The money tree in my backyard has withered away with Czar Biden’s inflation. The mob of egomaniacs want to charge a carbon emission tax on every citizen in the world. An in America, the 87,000 new IRS agents will collect it.

I also want to point you toward a publication called Nature, a journal that perpetuates the myth of global climate crisis carbon emissions.

The following excerpts are from a 2022 article in Nature. “As climate change impacts become more visible and urgent, people in the United States are just waking up to the severity of the problem they helped to create. Decades of political impasse ended in August, when US President Joe Biden signed into law the first major federal policy to confront the climate crisis. Large shifts in public opinion did not drive this development. Managing climate impacts requires research similarly informed by knowledge of political systems…Climate change now receives substantially more media attention, and social movements have ramped up, fueled by climate-justice advocates and global youth mobilization…Tellingly, in a year in which US residents were exposed to a barrage of climate-driven emergencies, the bill still had to be crafted in a way that front-loaded its benefits and minimized direct costs to a public still ambivalent about strong climate action.”

The following is a 2022 article in Nature. “Inside the US Supreme Court’s war on science a new ultraconservative supermajority on the United States’ top court is undermining science’s role in informing public policy. Scholars fear the results could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself.”

Citizens, unite. Stand up for the US Supreme Court’s conservative decisions. Vote in November. Question any and all rhetoric that comes out of D.C. and the West Wing. And refuse climate lockdowns and carbon taxes. I believe that freedom will prevail in our great land of liberty because it is God’s America.