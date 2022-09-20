Female Jogger Sexually Assaulted In Southwest Seminole County; Major Crimes Unit Detectives Investigating; West Wekiva Trail Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating an attempted sexual battery on a female jogger that happened Monday night in the Wekiva Subdivision of Southwest Seminole County.

According to authorities, at around 8:40 p.m., the victim was jogging in the area of West Wekiva Trail and Harrogate Place. An unknown male subject approached from behind and took her down to the ground. A witness nearby heard the struggle and asked if someone needed help. The victim told the witness to call 911.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker, who ran towards Hunt Club Blvd. The suspect is described as being around six feet tall, possibly with a beard, and was last seen possibly wearing a dark-colored, short-sleeved athletic shirt.