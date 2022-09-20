DeSantis Appears Poised to Send Plane of Illegal Immigrants to Biden’s Delaware Summer Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he held a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Aug 4, 2022. Image credit: Fox News / YouTube.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Just one week after he delivered two airplanes full of illegal immigrants to posh Martha’s Vineyard – right near former President Barack Obama’s 30-acree estate – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be ready to troll yet another President, as reports indicate he may be in the process of flying an additional batch of migrants to Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware.

The same charter jet that DeSantis utilized to deliver 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last Wednesday was slated to depart San Antonio, Texas – the airport it took off from for its delivery last week – with a scheduled stop in Crestview, Florida followed by its final destination: Delaware Coastal Airport, which is located just 20 miles from the Rehoboth Beach “summer White House” estate of Joe and Jill Biden.

Biden’s summer vacation home, purchased by the couple in 2017 for $2.7 million, is situated a short distance from the Atlantic Ocean. Upon becoming President in 2020, the Department of Homeland Security has been in the process if designing and constructing a security fence around the residence which is budgeted at $500,000.

Reporter: "Any response to DeSantis sending migrants to Delaware?"



Biden: "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline." pic.twitter.com/SWxQsuK9Vb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2022 One of the planes used in DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt is currently scheduled to travel tomorrow from San Antonio, to Florida, to a small airport near Biden’s house in Delaware pic.twitter.com/4yejy32wmi — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 20, 2022

Currently, the charter jet’s status is “delayed” for an unknown reason, despite originally having been slated to depart four hours earlier in the day. There is currently speculation that either local police have prevented it from taking off, or that the jet was being utilized by DeSantis as a decoy and that a different aircraft may be transporting migrants to Delaware.

Meanwhile, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar of Texas has opened a criminal investigation into the Martha’s Vineyard migrant trip, saying that it appeared that migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to the affluent Massachusetts island.

If and when there are updates to this story, The Published Reporter will update this article.