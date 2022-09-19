ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Punta Gorda Man Facing Charges After Woman Found Deceased Inside Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Fontanez
According to authorities, 22-year-old Nicholas M. Fontanez called 9-1-1 stating he had hurt a woman during an argument, which resulted in the death of the 20-year-old woman. Fontanez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

PUNTA GORDA, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is currently investigating a domestic incident resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred at 47830 Bermont Road on Friday, September 16th, when 22-year-old Nicholas M. Fontanez called 9-1-1 stating he had hurt the woman during an argument.

Fontanez was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm. According to authorities, this is an active investigation with additional charges pending autopsy results.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan – The Final Battle…

Kari Lee Fournier

Ocala Woman Arrested For Attempted First Degree Murder After…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Is the Purpose of the 2022 United Nations Conference…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,019

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS