Punta Gorda Man Facing Charges After Woman Found Deceased Inside Home

PUNTA GORDA, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is currently investigating a domestic incident resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred at 47830 Bermont Road on Friday, September 16th, when 22-year-old Nicholas M. Fontanez called 9-1-1 stating he had hurt the woman during an argument.
Fontanez was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm. According to authorities, this is an active investigation with additional charges pending autopsy results.