Punta Gorda Man Facing Charges After Woman Found Deceased Inside Home

PUNTA GORDA, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is currently investigating a domestic incident resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred at 47830 Bermont Road on Friday, September 16th, when 22-year-old Nicholas M. Fontanez called 9-1-1 stating he had hurt the woman during an argument.

