DHS Report Indicates Venezuela Sending Flood of Violent Prison Inmates to U.S. Border

By Christopher Boyle
A Border Patrol agent takes a man who crossed the Rio Grande River illegally into custody to be transported to a Border Patrol station. McAllen, TX, Sept. 9, 2022. File photo: Vic Hinterlang, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a recent intelligence report sent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the Department of Homeland Security, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros has been releasing a flood of violent inmates – including rapists, murderers, and extortionists – from the depths of their prisons and sending them to the U.S. border, where the criminals have been repeatedly attempting to illegally cross over.

U.S. Border Patrol has been instructed to keep an eye out for this surge of prisoners who are aiming to enter the country, who have been attempting to mix in with various other migrant caravans hailing from Tapachula, Mexico. The incident is conjuring comparisons to the infamous 1980 Mariel boatlift, when then-Cuban dictator Fidel Castro allowed a mass migration of his citizens – including numerous criminals from his prisons – to the United States amid a sharp downturn in the Cuban economy, with as many as 125,000 reaching Florida by boat.

It is currently unknown if the released Venezuelan inmates are traveling as a group or are attempting to sneak into the U.S. individually, nor is it known if the move by the Venezuelan government is an attempt to actually impact national security, although it is suspected that Venezuela’s equivalent to the CIA – the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) – may have had a hand in purposely releasing violent prisoners with the intention to direct them to the southern U.S. border.

Currently, the U.S. does not have stable diplomatic relations with Venezuela, making identifying the released prisoners among the thousands of migrants encountered at the southern border each month almost impossible, and that is likely many have already requested asylum, been processed by Border Patrol, and then been released into the country pending their immigration hearings, according to a Breitbart source.

“Unless we apprehend someone who voluntarily tells us they have committed a violent crime in Venezuela, we can only guess and that doesn’t work well,” they said. “They will more than likely be released.”

According to Border Patrol statistics, over 130,000 Venezuelan migrants were encountered attempting to enter the U.S. illegally between October 2021 and July 2022.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

