Biden Told 60 Minutes That U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan If China Invades; White House Officials Scramble to Clarify

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Biden told 60 Minutes that U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. However, after our interview, a White House official told CBS news network that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. Image credit: 60 Minutes / CBS News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After previously responding in the positive, President Joe Biden once again reiterated his stance that the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan if it were attacked by China, despite a White House statement released soon afterward that contrasted Biden’s pledge.

During a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, Biden – when asked directly if he would send the U.S. military to Taiwan’s aid in the event of a Chinese attack, he firmly responded that he would.

“Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack,” he said.

Chinese leadership out of Beijing were quick to condemn Biden, saying that it “deplores and firmly opposes” his promise to aid Taiwan, with the country’s foreign ministry claiming that it had issued “stern representations” with Washington D.C. over the incident.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Currently, the U.S. and China adhere to the “One China Policy,” which is the position held by Beijing that there is only one sovereign Chinese government, and that Taiwan is a part of China.

However, political status of Taiwan is contentious, with the country – an island off the coast of eastern China – considering itself a separate independent nation, with China determined to bring it back under its direct rule, threatening to do so by force if needed.

Joe Biden said US troops would defend Taiwan if China attacked but then his White House handlers immediately said that wasn’t true and American policy hasn’t changed. This is at least the fourth time this has happened recently. pic.twitter.com/5SRuAMfWS7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022 But thanks to Joe Biden and to decades of neo-conservative nation building in the Middle East, we are not in a position to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan https://t.co/AgX4rcGWeA — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2022

Despite agreeing to the One China Policy, the U.S. has direct diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and even shares an arms sales and defense agreement with the country known under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Following Biden’s controversial remarks on CBS, the White House – as it has done three times since October when the President has made public defense claims about Taiwan – issued a statement noting that the official U.S. policy of non-commitment of military intervention for Taiwan remains the same.