CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Woman Arrested For Attempted First Degree Murder After Stabbing

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, 31 year-old Christina Adams was charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Tampering With Evidence. She is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.
MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 8:03 A.M. yesterday, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a 911 call where the caller stated he had been stabbed. When deputies arrived, they located two victims that appeared to have been stabbed. One of the victims told deputies that 31 year-old Christina Adams was the one that stabbed both victims and had then fled the location.

Deputies were able to locate Christina Adams driving not far from the incident location. Adams was detained and interviewed by detectives where she initially denied any involvement. However, she later told detectives that she was angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims.

According to authorities, Adams stated she grabbed a large knife and attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times. Adams stated after she believed the victims were deceased, she attempted to destroy evidence and then left the location. Adams told detectives that following the attack, she changed her clothing and went shopping. On her way back from shopping, deputies located her driving back toward the incident location.

These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us. I’m very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe”.

— Sheriff Woods

Adams has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Tampering With Evidence. She is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

