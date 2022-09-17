Op-Ed: Jimmy Kimmel’s Hokey-Pokey Jokey Got Blasted By The Wokey

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Quinta Brunson talks about winning her first Emmy and Jimmy’s comedy bit controversy. Image credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The narcissist of late-night TV is in the wokeness hot seat for prolonging a skit that went downhill fast. Pretending to be intoxicated, Kimmel laid on the stage and stole an Emmy winner’s spotlight.

“Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is being accused of “white privilege” after overshadowing

“Abbott Elementary” star-creator Quinta Brunson’s 2022 Emmys speech with a decidedly obnoxious sketch. Footage of the stunt is going viral as awards-show fans rip the funnyman for allegedly ruining her big moment,” according to The New York Post.

Watch Kimmel on YouTube.

But the woke wackiness didn’t come from Brunson; the tweets came from woke weirdoes that troll the Internet looking for prey to pounce on. The bitter Twitter troupe found a target and attacked. The woke fans went wild with wicked tongue-talk.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me,” said Brunson. “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot. He was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott Elementary.’ He was the first person to message me on Instagram,” the article continued.

“Kimmel, oblivious, cruel or entitled (or all three, we can’t tell) gave a blasé thumbs up to Brunson, then returned to his “comatose” state in the middle of the stage, stealing her moment. And boy did Twitter notice, sharply calling out Kimmel for robbing Brunson of the respect she deserved.”

My question: How is a dimwitted skit with a goofy guy laying on the stage an indication of “white privilege?”

Kimmel can be rude and crude on his show. And he is known for insulting citizens that love freedom, faith, and family. In addition, he’s a lefty liberal with an ego the size of a giant meteorite. But, is he a racist?

Nonetheless, Brunson did a guest appearance on Kimmel’s show the following week. And Kimmel apologized, but blamed the liquor and losing.

“That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” Kimmel whined to Brunson. “I lost and then I drank too much and then got dragged out on the stage. They said I stole your moment and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that.”

Really? Instead of taking full responsibility, Kimmel blamed the booze. Oh, and he blamed losing an award. Sounds like a teenager at prom who didn’t get the girl or the crown for Prom King.

Kimmel, a drooling fan of Fibber Anthony Fauci, Czar Joe Biden, and left-winged liberal celebrities enjoys mocking mainstay Americans.

In a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Examiner, Jenna Elis challenged the haughty host, “Jimmy, have an actual conservative talk show host on your show for a live face-to-face discussion about any issue of your choosing. I’ll even volunteer. I’m a radio talk show host, a millennial, an attorney, a professor, an author, and a woman. If I stopped here, you’d love that list of credentials. But add that I am a conservative Christian, and you have immediately categorized me as unintelligent.”

Did Kimmel deserve to be called a racist or to be accused of being a male taking advantage of his whiteness or status? No. His shunning shows the viciousness of Team Woke.

This time Kimmel was on the receiving end of wokeness condemnation and cancel culture’s calling-out furry – and he’s even a card-carrying member of Team Woke. Is there forgiveness in a crowd that takes pleasure in public shunning and humiliating? Apparently not.

Let’s hope Kimmel learned a lesson.