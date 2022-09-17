Op-Ed: Is the Purpose of the 2022 United Nations Conference to Grab More Power Over the Nations? YES

“You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” is Klaus Schwab’s slogan for the world’s future. File photo: Rijdende Redactie, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth rise up and the rulers band together against the LORD and against his anointed, saying, “Let us break their chains and throw off their shackles.” (Psalm 2:1-3, NIV)

The seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 13 in New York under the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

It’s an entire week of powerful people making decisions about our future. What do the self-proclaimed saviors of humanity and the planet plan on doing to save us from ourselves? The agenda, once covert but now overt, is a global empire called The New World Order (aka NWO, The Great Reset, The World Economic Forum, Fourth Industrial Revolution).

Excerpt from UN website.

The theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.

And by the way, there is no global climate crisis emergency. Peruse my former columns in The Published Reporter.

“As the Montreal Protocol Protect the Ozone Layer turns 35 on Friday, World Ozone Day, the United Nations has said that continuing the level of cooperation that led to the treaty’s adoption and success is just what is needed to protect life on Earth, end the climate crisis and ensure a brighter future for us all.”

Global warming and carbon emissions are NOT annihilating our atmosphere. Read the real science.

The World Tribune reports, “Delegations from 193 UN member states meet under the gathering clouds of global discord, conflict, and natural disasters. The Ukraine war and ensuing refugee and humanitarian crisis. Conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Burma/Myanmar. Drought and famine in Subsaharan Africa are juxtaposed with terrible flooding in Pakistan. And then there are the “broken countries” Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Libya to name a few.”

A one-world totalitarian regime (aka New World Order) is not the solution for sovereign nations. And Americans will not be bullied and dominated by The Deep State cabal operating undercover in our land of liberty to merge the USA with NWO.

The General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is the opportunity for Heads of State and Government to come together at the UN Headquarters and discuss world issues.

And what input will Czar Joe Biden and the Deep State cabal give to the megalomaniacs of other nations at the UN that promote a one-world government where all nations merge together for “the good of the people?”

In 2019, the UN-Forum Partnership was signed in a meeting held at United Nations headquarters between UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Economic Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Klaus Schwab Admits To “Penetrating The Cabinets” Of Most World Governments.

Watch the YouTube video.

“You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it,” is Schwab’s slogan for the world’s future.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly. But the traitor moves among those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not traitor, he speaks in the accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their garments, and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.” – Cicero, 42 B.C.

Citizens must speak up for the U.S. Constitution and against the power grab of the United Nations (aka New World Order). Vote in the upcoming elections. Pray that God will bless America – again.