Op-Ed: Is Hillary Clinton Too Big To Jail?

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Hillary, the diva of deception, stated she liked Czar Joe Biden’s recent speech. What? Of course, the arrogant empress would side with the Deep State cabal, her malicious mentors of mayhem.

Hillary Clinton, when asked recently on whether or not Donald Trump would be indicted for allegedly having classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, said “it’s a really hard call” but ultimately “no one is above the law.” Watch Hillary’s toxic talk on CNN State of the Union about Trump.

Her statement is laughable – and goes down into the history book of political bizzarro world. Being a megalomaniac like infamous spouse Bill affords her the luxury of living in a realm of narcissistic privilege and power. And mainstream media mafia perpetuates the Clinton’s egocentric bubble.

Here’s what Fox News reported in February of 2022, “Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an “inference” and “narrative” to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham found.”

Didn’t President Richard Nixon resign over the Watergate scandal? Well, yes, he did. And Watergate pales in comparison to 40 years of Hillary’s scandalous capers.

“Hillary Clinton was the mastermind behind the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and may never face justice,” was another Fox News story on Hilary in February, 2022.

“Hillary Clinton isn’t in jail. She isn’t under investigation or review. In fact, no charges were ever brought against her. These statements probably represent the most holistic failure of justice in the history of America. This woman has proven herself a criminal time and again, and there is still a strong segment of the population that praises her,” asserts American Liberty Report.

Why isn’t she in Jail? The article continues, “There is only one word to describe what happened: corruption. We’ve seen proof of this too. Leaked emails and memos show that everyone involved in the investigation assumed she would be the next President and didn’t want to cross her.

Besides that, Obama inundated the FBI with yes men who would do his bidding… It is disgusting. Inexcusable. Draining the swamp almost feels like a hopeless endeavor at this point. What would it take to actually bring Hillary to justice?”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, Jr. held a press conference July 5, 2016, to announce that the FBI will not recommend criminal charges be brought against Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information on her private email server.

“Slick Willie: Why America Cannot Trust Bill Clinton,” is a 1992 book by Floyd Brown. Where’s the book on “Slick Hillie?”

Furthermore, the Clintons were referred to as the “Clinton Crime Family,” in a 2016 article in The Hill. Former assistant FBI director James Kallstrom called Hillary “a pathological liar” and asserted the Clinton Foundation “is a cesspool.”

Back in 2020, Hulu come out with a four-hour documentary dedicated to Hillary Clinton. However, I didn’t waste my time watching Liars-R-US.

Watch the Hillary (Official) Trailer.