Op-Ed: Clueless VP Harris Says Border is Secure as 29 Texas Counties Declare Invasion

ice President Kamala Harris as she announced the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition to invest in underserved communities at Restoration Plaza. New York, NY – July 28, 2022 File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oh, the look on Vice-President Kamala Harris’ smug mug when the illegal immigrants showed up on her doorstep – priceless. But she avoided reporters, so her facial expression is not etched in stone.

Nonetheless, she did not backtrack or confess her falsehood about the border being secure. But we know the Deep State cabal owns Harris like they own Biden, Obama, Clinton, and so on and so on. Harris is just following the radical lefty liberal script.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured the public in July that “the border is secure.”

Lies, lies, and more lies. What dufus is writing the screenplay for the Biden regime?

But I agree with a 2022 Fox News opinion piece by DeRoy Murdock – the border fiasco is deliberate.

“But why? Why would Biden willfully obliterate the U.S.-Mexico boundary and vacuum millions of illegals north?” asks Murdock.

Murdock answered his own question: “I believe that the open “border” is designed to import the maximum number of Future Democrats of America. Biden and his ilk see these people as potential voters and, they reckon, a majority will be Democrats. Why bother turning Americans into Democrats when they can lure millions of abundantly grateful illegals who seem likely to vote mainly Democrat?”

Folks, there you have it. The devious Democrats are stacking the deck while pretending they are not. Desperate politicians do desperate things – disgusting, immoral, wicked things. Immigrants are human beings and Team Biden has turned them into voting pawns.

A recent report in The Center Square states:

The resolutions state “our southern Texas border is suffering an invasion” and recognize and affirm the “sovereign and unilateral authority explicitly reserved to the states, respectively, under Article 1, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution to defend themselves against invasion, which has been exacerbated by the federal government’s failure in meeting its constitutional obligation to ‘insure domestic tranquility,’ ‘provide for the common defense,’ ‘execute the laws,’ and ‘protect each state against invasion.’” Texas also has bused more than 10,000 people to the so-called sanctuary cities of Washington, D.C. (7,900), New York City (2,200) and Chicago (360) as federal agents apprehend roughly 5,000 people a day illegally entering Texas who cross the Rio Grande River. A majority of Americans recently polled say the U.S. is being invaded at the southern border. They did so after nearly 5 million people have been apprehended or evaded capture after entering the U.S. illegally since President Joe Biden has been in office, totaling more than the individual populations of 25 states.

In 2019, the Border Patrol arrested at least 23 people on the terror watchlist, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Fox News. Fox acquired the information through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Illegal Border crossings record is shattered as 2022 marks highest numbers in Border Patrol history, per a report by the Western Journal.

Team Biden deserves border backlash. Czar Biden deserves an impeachment. The Deep State cabal deserves detainment. And they all deserve a lengthy prison sentence.