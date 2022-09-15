Trump Criticizes FBI Seizure of “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell Cell Phone

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MANKATO, MN – Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Tuesday evening to heap criticism upon the FBI over their raid of Mike Lindell – one of the former President’s most ardent supporters – who was approached earlier that day while dining at a restaurant by agents who seized a cell phone belonging to the “MyPillow” founder.

Trump expressed anger over the surprise raid, claiming that the Biden Administration was utilizing the FBI and Justice Department as a “weapon” against him.

“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” he said, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!”

According to Lindell, federal agents on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded him as he waited in the drive-in of a Hardee’s fast food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, after he had returned from a duck hunting trip in Iowa. Lindell then said that the agents presented him with a warrant, seized his cell phone, and questioned him for 15 minutes.

While appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast Wednesday, Lindell claimed that the raid amounted to nothing more than the government’s attempt to “silence” him from speaking on alleged election fraud.

“Hey, Mike, why did they do this to you?” he said in the third-person. “Could it be because I have all the evidence and because I want to get rid of voting machines and electronic computers in our elections? There’s a reason they’re doing this. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The FBI later confirmed that they served the MyPillow CEO a search warrant, which was reportedly served in connection with an investigation into 2021 Mesa County, Colorado voting machine breach, alleged to have been conducted by county clerk Tina Peters who is now facing felony charges.

Peters had purportedly leaked data from the county’s voting machines which was subsequently presented at Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” in August 2021, which she was present at.