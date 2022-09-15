ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Opens Fire On Woman Driving On SR 415 In Volusia County; Vehicle Struck By 7 Bullets; Suspect Quickly Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Road-rage driver who shot at vehicle
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A driver who fired several shots at a woman’s vehicle Thursday morning on State Road 415 was quickly identified and located by Volusia sheriff’s deputies, and his gun fell to the ground as he was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m., when the victim said she was traveling southbound on SR 415 and was approached from behind by an erratically driven car with no headlights on.

The suspect’s driving caused a nearby vehicle to drive onto the shoulder to let it pass. The suspect tried to drive between that vehicle and the victim’s, making contact with the victim’s rear bumper.

According to authorities, after that, the suspect drove alongside the victim’s SUV for several minutes before opening fire out of the driver’s window. Deputies arrived to find the victim’s vehicle was struck by bullets 7 times. She wasn’t injured.

Using License Plate Reader technology, detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle and its registered owner. Within 20 to 30 minutes of the shooting, deputies were at the owner’s address on Arcadia Street in Deltona with eyes on the car.

Around 8:25 a.m., 18-year-old Bryan Holmes entered the car and tried to back out of the driveway, but was approached by deputies. Asked if he had a gun on him, Holmes said no. When his hands moved toward his waistline, a deputy grabbed Holmes’ arms, moved him away from the vehicle, and saw a handgun fall to the driveway.

In an interview with detectives, Holmes indicated the victim’s vehicle had cut him off in traffic, and he’d hit its rear bumper. He said he fired several rounds into the vehicle in an attempt to hit the tires and disable the vehicle.

Holmes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a concealed weapon used in the commission of a felony by a person under 24. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $40,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

