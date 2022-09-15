Salt Springs Man Arrested For Capital Sexual Battery From Incident Over Decade Ago When Victim Was Approximately Ten Years Old

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 67‐year‐old Edwin Kevin Walker was arrested for sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, a capital felony. If convicted of capital sexual battery the sentence could range from life imprisonment without parole or death by electrocution or lethal injection.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested 67‐year‐old Edwin Kevin Walker for sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, a capital felony. Walker was 55-years-old at the time of the reported crime.

According to authorities, on August 9, 2022, a sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) contacted MCSO regarding a possible sex crime that occurred 10-12 years ago. Detective Peterson then made contact with the victim who described an incident that occurred when he was a juvenile; approximately ten years old. The victim recounted that Walker had taken him for a drive in a Jeep near Walker’s Salt Springs home. During the drive, Walker parked the Jeep and lured the victim into the woods by telling the victim he had been bitten by a snake, at which time he forcibly sexually battered the victim.

On September 14, 2022, Detective Peterson interviewed Walker about his interactions with the victim. Walker acknowledged having interacted with the victim 10-12 years ago and admitted that he touched the victim’s genitalia while teaching the victim how to masturbate. Walker further admitted he had provided the victim with movies to watch that depicted nude men and women but denied having ever engaged in anal sex with the victim and requested an attorney.

Walker was arrested for one count of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held with no bond. It is believed that Walker may have other victims. If you are a victim or know of a victim of Walker’s, please contact Detective Peterson at (352) 368-3539.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The crime of Sexual Battery on a child under 12 by a person 18 or older is a ‘Capital Felony’ in the State of Florida. If convicted of capital sexual battery the sentence could range from life imprisonment without parole or death by electrocution or lethal injection, according to Naples Florida based Musca Law.