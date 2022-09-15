ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Salt Springs Man Arrested For Capital Sexual Battery From Incident Over Decade Ago When Victim Was Approximately Ten Years Old

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Edwin Kevin Walker
According to authorities, 67‐year‐old Edwin Kevin Walker was arrested for sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, a capital felony. If convicted of capital sexual battery the sentence could range from life imprisonment without parole or death by electrocution or lethal injection.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested 67‐year‐old Edwin Kevin Walker for sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, a capital felony. Walker was 55-years-old at the time of the reported crime.

According to authorities, on August 9, 2022, a sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) contacted MCSO regarding a possible sex crime that occurred 10-12 years ago. Detective Peterson then made contact with the victim who described an incident that occurred when he was a juvenile; approximately ten years old. The victim recounted that Walker had taken him for a drive in a Jeep near Walker’s Salt Springs home. During the drive, Walker parked the Jeep and lured the victim into the woods by telling the victim he had been bitten by a snake, at which time he forcibly sexually battered the victim.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

On September 14, 2022, Detective Peterson interviewed Walker about his interactions with the victim. Walker acknowledged having interacted with the victim 10-12 years ago and admitted that he touched the victim’s genitalia while teaching the victim how to masturbate. Walker further admitted he had provided the victim with movies to watch that depicted nude men and women but denied having ever engaged in anal sex with the victim and requested an attorney.

Walker was arrested for one count of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held with no bond. It is believed that Walker may have other victims. If you are a victim or know of a victim of Walker’s, please contact Detective Peterson at (352) 368-3539.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The crime of Sexual Battery on a child under 12 by a person 18 or older is a ‘Capital Felony’ in the State of Florida. If convicted of capital sexual battery the sentence could range from life imprisonment without parole or death by electrocution or lethal injection, according to Naples Florida based Musca Law.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Republican Leaders Bussing Illegal Immigrants to Democrat…

Christopher Boyle

Police Say Florida Man “Laughed Hysterically” While Crushing…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Detectives Arrest Off-Duty Deputy For DUI, Reckless…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,014

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS