Republican Leaders Bussing Illegal Immigrants to Democrat Led ‘Sanctuary States’

Two buses of migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in D.C. – Credit: Fox News via Twitter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over 100 immigrants who had illegal crossed over the U.S. southern border were reportedly rounded up and bussed to Washington D.C. by the decree of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, only to be unceremoniously dumped on the doorstep of Kamala Harris’ residence just days after the Vice President had declared that the border was “secure.”

Two busses filled with 101 illegal immigrants – said to be mostly from Venezuela – were caught on video unloading their passengers in from of Harris’ home Thursday morning, with one of the migrants contrasting the VP’s assertion of the border’s security by telling reporters covering the event that the border is actually “open.”

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

On Sunday, Harris claimed in an interview that the U.S. southern border is “secure” and that the real problem is that the country has a “broken immigration system.”

“I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” she said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

Harris’ 101 new neighbors don’t constitute the first time this week that something of this nature has occurred; on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered two airplanes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard – right near former President Barack Obama’s 30-acree estate – keeping his promise to retaliate after the Biden Administration had flown migrants to Florida in November.

Florida governor Ron Desantis just sent two plane loads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Amazing. Truly amazing. https://t.co/bsDxJ9Zw1J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 14, 2022

According to DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, the migrants should be well taken care of in the affluent New England community.