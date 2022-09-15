Op-Ed: Why Is The U.S. Military Onboard With The Climate Crisis Hoax?

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Department of Defense personnel, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. Washington D.C., February 10 2021. File photo: BiksuTong, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, you can peruse my other op-ed columns on the climate crisis hoax at The Published Reporter. You’ll find fact-based resources for books, articles, websites, research studies, news stories, etc. Confirmation to support a global climate crisis ruse continues to roll in.

In a 2015 interview on Fox News, Patrick Moore, Greenpeace co-founder stated there is no scientific proof humans are dominant cause of warming climate. Moore left Greenpeace in the 1980s because he believed it became more interested in politics than science.

“Today the Left has adopted many policies that would be very destructive to civilization as they are not technically achievable. Only look at the looming energy crisis in Europe and the UK, which Putin is taking advantage of. But it is of their own making in refusing to develop their own natural gas resources, opposing nuclear energy, and adopting an impossible position on fossil fuels in general,” Patrick Moore wrote, as referenced in a 2022 article in The Tribune.

The following article is from 8 years ago: “The Pentagon Is Going To War With Climate Change,” is the title of a 2014 article by Sarah Bufkin in Bustle. Bufkin took climate deniers (aka, anyone that disagrees with climate crisis rhetoric and accepts the impending annihilation of people and planet due to carbon emissions as a hoax) to task.

“Heads up to all the climate change deniers on Fox News: This week, the U.S. Department of Defense finally called climate change a threat to national security. The Department published its damning climate change report, officially titled the Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap, which laid out the threats posed by global warming and how the armed services plans to adjust to them,” Bufkin asserted.

Bufkin quotes the military climate report that “gaps in governance can create an avenue for extremist ideologies and conditions that foster terrorism.” However, I tried to click on the link for this quote several times and an error message was given: Error 404, File Not Found.

So, are climate crisis deniers labeled as terrorists by the U.S. military? I’m a climate crisis denier and I’m certainly no terrorist. In fact, I’m squeaky clean.

The following information is taken directly from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD):

According to (DOD) website, “On January 27, 2021, as one of his first acts, President Biden prioritized climate change as an essential element of national security in Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Secretary Austin has championed that prioritization in the Department of Defense. Partners and allies around the globe, the economy, and the security ecosystem are similarly focused and committed.”

“Climate change is an existential threat that impacts not only our operations and readiness but also our infrastructure, our forces, and their families…The planet’s changing climate has a significant effect on Defense Department missions, plans and installations. DOD is elevating climate change as a national security priority, integrating climate considerations into policies, strategies and partner engagements.”

DOD’s Climate Adaptation Plan was approved by the Council on Environmental Quality and the Office of Management and Budget June of 2021.

The following booklets can be found at the DOD website:

CLIMATE ACTION 2030 Department of the Navy

United States Army Climate Strategy of 2022

Department of Defense Climate Adaptation Plan of 2021

Department of Defense Climate Risk Analysis of 2021

“The DOD’s environmental justice strategy includes environmental equity and justice in department organizational structures, policies and implementation guidance through inclusive and equitable climate adaptation and resilience as well as in agile mission assurance.”

My interpretation: This sect of the military is under the control of the Deep State cabal (aka Great Reset, New World Order) and Joe Biden, a propaganda puppet, is pushing the climate crisis hoax in order to declare a climate emergency and mandate climate lockdowns. And Team Biden will use the military to force compliance upon American citizens. The military will make you comply with their climate rules and if you don’t comply, justice will include the legal system. Climate deniers that speak about fact-based science will suffer consequences.

According to another article on the DOD website, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with fellow hemispheric security leaders at the Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas in 2022. “Also affecting regional security is climate change. Austin told the leaders that no country can find lasting security without tackling the climate crisis.”

My interpretation: The U.S. military biggies are indoctrinating other countries about the climate crisis hoax and teaching leaders how to enforce compliance. The is a worldwide plan for dominance and control.

The major U.S. climate crisis hoaxers are Al Gore and John Kerry. The global climate crisis hoaxers are Klaus Swab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), and billionaire Bill Gates. The global warming alarmists have squawked for decades about Mother Nature’s revenge with calamity and the end of humanity. Scientists, politicians, and activists have maintained the false narrative of doom and gloom until many are deluded with the great lie. Their fearmongering has produced a generation of citizens with anxiety about the planet exploding.

And mainstream media has been hijacked or paid off by the global autocrats. So, the population has been duped by social media platforms.

My interpretation: The goal is to terminate capitalism and enforce a combination of socialism, communism, fascism, and Marxism. And a global welfare state where each citizen receives a universal income. A global totalitarian empire is the goal by a wealthy mob of megalomaniacs and psychopaths.

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate-change agreement because he knew it was a money-milking sham.

The climate crisis hoax is promoted by the WEF, the United Nations, and The World Health Organization. Peruse their websites for yourself.

Citizens, unite.