Op-Ed: Justin Trudeau, Self-Proclaimed Fan of Fidel Castro, Tries Again to Shut Down Rebel News

Canadian television and radio personality, conservative political activist, Ezra Levant of Rebel News. Image credit: Rebel News / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I started reading Rebel News, a Canadian media source, and watching video clips during the Freedom Convoy of truckers. And Trudeau, a puppet for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, responded with tyrannical tantrums and dictator deeds.

According to a 2016 news piece on CNN, “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tribute complimenting Fidel Castro as “remarkable” and a “larger than life leader who served his people” drew criticism and derision.

According to a past opinion in the Miami Herald, a citizen proclaimed, “Castro ruined Cuba At last! Fidel “Hitler” Castro is finally burning in hell. It should have happened a long time ago. He should have been brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”

Rebel News, a Canadian media source, was recently served with a legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit, sent by Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar, Jean-Christophe Boucher.

Watch the video clip.

Read the letter from Trudeau’s media minion: Notice of Intention to Bring a Defamation Claim.

Excerpts from Rebel News website:

According to Rebel News, Jean-Christophe Boucher has unlimited resources. He has received massive grants from the Trudeau government that he’s used to fund his work to smear Rebel News and other Trudeau critics. He’s also a professor at the University of Calgary.

Boucher has hated Rebel News for a very long time. He smears us online, comparing us to poison and asking, “when will we shut down the Rebel for spreading false information? This should be a lawsuit for undermining public safety.”

If you criticize Trudeau, you’re on Boucher’s hit list. Here’s what he said about the trucker convoy: “Just cut their trucks in little pieces. Dump it on their driveway.” Not surprisingly, he calls supporters of Pierre Poilievre “insane” and “toxic.”

Boucher’s report said that anyone who vocally opposed Justin Trudeau could be flagged as a Russian agent. I’m serious; let me quote directly from page 3 of his study. One of the criteria for Boucher to flag you as a Putin agent was “promoting a specific mistrust of Canada’s Liberal government, and especially of Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Cross the border to USA. Blaming everything on Russia is right out of Czar Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton’s playbook. President Donald Trump was falsely accused of collusion with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Both Justin and Joe are Wanna-Be dictators that are terrorizing the freedom-loving citizens and censoring the free press.

Excerpts about Rebel News:

Rebel News was founded in February of 2015 by CEO and owner, Ezra Levant. We see that the mainstream media pretends to be impartial, but they increasingly behave like political parties. They don’t admit their own political bias, and they pretend to be neutral providers of the news when they are anything but. At Rebel News we fearlessly take on that “Media Party.” Unlike most of our competitors, we don’t take money from any government.

We fight for freedom of speech both for ourselves and for those with whom we disagree — that’s how freedom of speech works. We believe any and every idea ought to be open to criticism and debate. And we’re not afraid to champion people who have been forgotten by the establishment.

Citizens, please send Rebel News a message of encouragement and a prayer.