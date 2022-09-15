ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Chick-Fil-A Employee Saves Mother and Baby from Carjacker in Drive-Thru

By Christopher Boyle
Florida Chick-fil-A Caught on Video Saving Mother and Baby from Carjacker in Drive-Thru
In a video, Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon can be seen running toward the alleged carjacker – identified as William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, 43 – after he forced the mother and child to exit their vehicle after threatening them with a stick. Photo credit: Ms. Kelner / Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office / Twitter.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL – A harrowing scene of determination and courage was caught on bystander video this week as a Fort Walton Beach, Florida Chick-fil-A worker saved a mother and her baby from a would-be carjacker in the restaurant’s drive-through lane, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday.

In a video attached to the tweet, Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon can be seen running toward the alleged carjacker – identified as William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, 43 – after he forced the mother and child to exit their vehicle after threatening them with a stick.

As Branch snatches the car keys away from the victim, Gordon tackles the crook to the ground and gets him in a secure headlock as other employees and customers close in to help.

Branch was kept subdued until police arrived and took him into custody.

The Okaloosa Sheriff’s office, in a tweet issued Wednesday, lauded the young man for stepping up and being a hero when one was sorely needed; the video of Gordon’s takedown of the carjacker was attached to the post.

“In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” the tweet said, “A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!”

The manager of the Chick-fil-A branch, Matthew Sexton, praised Gordon for his bravery, saying that he “couldn’t be prouder.”

“I’m grateful for my amazing Team Member, Mykel Gordon, who so selflessly jumped in to intervene and help our Guests,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of his incredible act of care.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

