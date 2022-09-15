Florida Chick-Fil-A Employee Saves Mother and Baby from Carjacker in Drive-Thru

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In a video, Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon can be seen running toward the alleged carjacker – identified as William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, 43 – after he forced the mother and child to exit their vehicle after threatening them with a stick. Photo credit: Ms. Kelner / Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office / Twitter.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL – A harrowing scene of determination and courage was caught on bystander video this week as a Fort Walton Beach, Florida Chick-fil-A worker saved a mother and her baby from a would-be carjacker in the restaurant’s drive-through lane, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday.

In a video attached to the tweet, Chick-fil-A employee Mykel Gordon can be seen running toward the alleged carjacker – identified as William Branch of DeFuniak Springs, 43 – after he forced the mother and child to exit their vehicle after threatening them with a stick.

As Branch snatches the car keys away from the victim, Gordon tackles the crook to the ground and gets him in a secure headlock as other employees and customers close in to help.

Branch was kept subdued until police arrived and took him into custody.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The Okaloosa Sheriff’s office, in a tweet issued Wednesday, lauded the young man for stepping up and being a hero when one was sorely needed; the video of Gordon’s takedown of the carjacker was attached to the post.

“In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” the tweet said, “A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!”

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

The manager of the Chick-fil-A branch, Matthew Sexton, praised Gordon for his bravery, saying that he “couldn’t be prouder.”