5th Annual Exotics Car Showcase To Be Held Sunday, November 13, 2022, At Dania Pointe, In Dania Beach, Florida

DANIA BEACH, FL – The 5th Annual Exotics Car showcase has announced their premiere automotive event to be held at the Dania Pointe Shopping Center in Dania Beach on Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Dania Pointe will feature 250 highly curated vehicles on display with over 5,000 visitors set to attend from all over South Florida.

The event provides a unique view of the rarest and most coveted automobiles in the world and provides an opportunity for car enthusiasts to meet the owners of these incredible and elegant pieces of machinery that are the ultimate luxury symbol.

“We are thrilled to build our new relationship with Dania Pointe for our South Florida event as it’s become nationally recognized and this year it will be even better than ever before,” — Floyd Rag, Event Producer and Co-Founder of Supercar Saturdays Florida.

Guests will preview some of the rarest, most expensive vehicles during the show including, but not limited to the following Hyper-cars: Ferrari Monza SP2 valued at $2 million; Ferrari Enzo valued at $1 million; Pagani Huayra Roadsters valued at $3 million each; Porsche 918 valued at more than $1 million; McLaren Sennas and P1, valued at $1.3 million each; and Formula 1 Race Car. The 2022 event will feature several categories of vehicles, such as race car row, classic car row, million-dollar row, Supercar row and dealer row.

Attendees will also enjoy a wide range of retail, dining and entertainment options. Learn more by clicking on their website Dania Pointe. Event sponsors include: Warren Henry Auto Group, Lamborghini/Bugatti Broward, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, The Creative Workshop, Haute Living, Ikonick Collection, Doral Collision Center VP Racing Fuel, Haute Auto, Mantfup, Coastal Elevator’s, HGreg Luxury Cars, Ticket Clinic, Motolawyer, Tint Haus, Weinstein Legal,Cigarz up, McLaren Palm Beach, Drive Boat Ride, Natuherbs, PepBoys, Zephyrhills, FTL Collection, BurgerFi and The Moto Lawyer. The Wounded Warriors Relief Fund will also be the non-profit beneficiary of the event.

For more information, visit www.exoticsathepointe.com or follow @exoticsatthepointe on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin for event updates and announcements. Registration for sponsors, vendors, show car registers is now open.