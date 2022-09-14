Police Say Florida Man “Laughed Hysterically” While Crushing Woman’s Chevy Silverado With Excavator Over Drug Money

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

ENGLEWOOD, FL – Detectives say an Englewood man crushed a truck with an excavator after battering a woman over lack of drug money. According to authorities, Charlotte County deputies responded to a domestic dispute on September 11 where the victim had been physically assaulted.

Throughout the night of September 10, the suspect, identified as 36 year-old Richard J. Hamilton, drove the victim around to several gas stations throughout the North Port and Port Charlotte, areas, all while Hamilton demanded the victim find money for drugs. When the victim was unable to, Hamilton became increasingly agitated.

On the afternoon of September 11, Hamilton and the victim arrived at Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders where Hamilton is employed. Hamilton exited the victim’s truck, taking the keys with him and leaving the victim without a way to leave. When the victim notified Hamilton that the phone had died after calling several people in an attempt to borrow money, he returned to the truck and physically assaulted the victim again.

Hamilton then drove the victim to the nearby Circle K on San Casa Drive. When the victim attempted to exit her truck with her phone and purse, he snatched them away from her and drove off. The victim was able to borrow a cell phone to contact family for a ride.

Once the victim returned to Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders, they witnessed Hamilton laughing hysterically and smashing the Chevrolet Silverado utilizing the bucket of the excavator.

“All types of crime can be linked back to addiction, including domestic battery. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please, reach out for help,” — Sheriff Bill Prummell

Deputies made contact with Hamilton at his place of work and he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief of more than $1000 damage, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Hamilton was transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he remains.